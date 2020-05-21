On May 21, 2020, Dr Peter Diamandis presented his keynote “The Future Is Faster Than You Think” using ARHT Media's Virtual Global Stage at the 2020 Strategic Investment Conference (SIC2020), held virtually for the first time this year due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

TORONTO, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), is the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content. Its ARHT Engine software technology powers its Holographic Telepresence platform, as well as their premium online streaming solution known as the Virtual Global StageTM (VGSTM). ARHT is pleased to announce the premiere presentation utilizing their recently launched VGSTM offering in collaboration with Dr Peter Diamandis, on May 21, 2020, while presenting “The Future Is Faster Than You Think” at the 2020 Strategic Investment Conference (SIC2020), held virtually for the first time this year due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.



To view a video of Dr Peter Diamandis on ARHT's Virtual Global StageTM visit: https://vimeo.com/arhtmedia/sic2020

"Appearing on the Virtual Global StageTM helped capture and hold the attention of the audience online, as it looks so different and more natural compared to other online streamed presentations," stated Peter Diamandis. "Having conducted presentations as an ARHT Media hologram numerous times over the past few years, I see this as a great and timely addition to their platform."

Much like ARHT’s live Holographic Telepresence system, Virtual Global StageTM is capable of delivering a more engaging experience online using the same technology that ARHT uses to beam their live holograms, looking lifelike with low latency, but now appearing to be in full form in 3D on any stage. This is especially important for multiple presenters who may be in different locations around the globe. The pre-recorded or live stream feed from the VGSTM can be integrated into practically all popular video conferencing and streaming applications, while delivering a more professional and compelling presentation and eliminating 'video call fatigue' caused by looking at a sea of headshots in a box. With more than 50% of communication being non-verbal it is important to see the speakers body language in order to understand the message being conveyed.

"We are thrilled that someone as visionary as Peter Diamandis is the first to use our new online platform at a major event,” stated ARHT Media CEO, Larry O'Reilly. "Peter knows the power of our live event holographic technology, so it was only logical that he be the first presenter with us online as our enterprise clients look to deliver compelling education and story telling on the medium that the whole world has been forced to adopt.”

Peter Diamandis, who is recognized as one of the world's 50 greatest leaders, is the founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation as well as the executive founder of Singularity University. He has also started over 20 companies in the areas of longevity, space, venture capital and education. He is a New York Times Bestselling author and holds degrees in molecular genetics and aerospace engineering from MIT and an M.D. from Harvard Medical School.

To view a video with more about ARHT Media's Virtual Global Stage visit: www.arhtmedia.com/vgs or contact them at info@arhtmedia.com .

ARHT Media’s patented holographic telepresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our displays to deliver rich holographic experiences.

