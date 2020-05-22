New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Microscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896960/?utm_source=GNW



Surgical Microscopes Market Growth & Trends



The global surgical microscopes market size is estimated to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2027 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. Technology upgrade and innovations in surgical microscopy have changed the way surgeons operate.



Surgical microscopes have revolutionized the field of minimally invasive surgeries as they allow surgeons to perform surgeries with maximum precision by magnifying the surrounding anatomical structures, resulting in improved patient outcomes with shorter duration of procedures and rapid recovery.In addition, limitations of open surgeries have been significantly eliminated by integrating the workflow in operating rooms.



As a result, surgeons are opting for minimally invasive surgeries over invasive ones, leading to an increase in revenue and improvements in workflow.



The majority of surgeons are adopting minimally invasive surgeries in various surgical fields worldwide. Furthermore, people in emerging economies are willing to pay for premium quality services due to increasing disposable income, which is expected to boost the demand for minimally invasive surgeries, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Some of the key players in the market are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG; Leica Microsystems; Haag-Streit Surgical GmbH; Synaptive Medical, Alcon, Inc. (Novartis); Olympus Corporation; Topcon Corporation; ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd.; Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.; Seiler Instrument Inc.; and Chammed Co. Ltd.



Surgical Microscopes Market Report Highlights

• The on-caster held the largest market share in type segment in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to portability and flexibility of the devices for better adjustment during surgeries and easy maintenance.

• Neurosurgery and spine surgery dominated the application segment in 2019 owing to the increasing demand for advanced equipment for performing complex invasive surgeries.

• New product launch and collaboration are the key strategies followed by major players in the market. For instance, In September 2019, Leica Microsystems showed a preview of its Proveo 8 ophthalmic microscope which is built around EnFocus intraoperative Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) system.

• Hospitals dominated the end-use segment with a large number of minimally invasive microsurgeries being performed in inpatient settings. The availability of smaller operational microscopes and booming dentistry industry is anticipated to drive the demand for this segment

• North America dominated the surgical microscopes market with the largest revenue share in 2019. The sophisticated healthcare facilities, technological advancements, and a large number of hospitals offering advanced procedures facilitated market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896960/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001