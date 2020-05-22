New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mechanical Ventilator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763765/?utm_source=GNW

The global mechanical ventilator market size is expected to reach USD 21.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7%, according to a new report. The unprecedented dawn of COVID19, increasing incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), rising incidence of respiratory emergencies, and technological innovation in respiratory care devices are the major factors driving the market.



Technical advancements such as rapid innovation in the field of Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices, portability, and improvement in battery life of transport and portable devices are the primary influencers in the market for mechanical ventilator.



The WHO estimates that, at present, approximately 90.0% of COPD deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Therefore, the rise in prevalence of such diseases and introduction and availability of portable, cost contained, and easy-to-use mechanical breathing machines for the treatment of respiratory conditions is expected to drive demand for mechanical ventilators, worldwide.



Mechanical Ventilators Market Report Highlights

• Critical care ventilators are expected to account for 39.0% of the market share by 2026 owing to the rising critically ill COVID 19 patient population, technological advancements such as Spontaneous Breathing Trial (SBT), AutoTrak, and reporting software that influence better care provision

• Transport and portable ventilators are expected to witness a lucrative CAGR of over 4.4% over the forecast period. Hospitals are promoting use of portable breathing machines to provide faster and continuous care to patients even prior to their arrival in the premises. Portable breathing machines fulfill the need of patients to obtain home care, thereby increasing their popularity

• North America dominated the market in terms of revenue owing to the rising geriatric population in U.S., which is leading to a corresponding rise in the incidences of respiratory disorders along with manufacturing boost

• Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. This growth is due to the presence of untapped opportunities, rising expenditure level, and the introduction of favorable government initiatives

• Some key players of this market include Draeger Medical, Getinge, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton, and Smiths Medical

• Market participants are constantly engaged in development of new products in an attempt to improve presence and ensure sustainability

• Medtronic, by the end of June, plans to boost production nearly fivefold to more than 1,000 ventilators per week. It is expected to curb the breathing machine shortage in U.S. Additionally, the U.S. automotive giants like Tesla, Ford, and GM have switched to production of medical supplies such as masks and breathing machines.

