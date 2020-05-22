New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market: Focus on Technology (High Power Laser, High Power Microwave, Neutral Particle Beam), Platform (Ground-Based, Ship-Based, & Airborne) & End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896956/?utm_source=GNW

• For a new company looking to enter the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?

• How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

• How does the supply chain function in the directed energy weapon systems market?

• Which technology and platform segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the directed energy weapon systems market during 2019-2030 and how is their growth pattern across different regions and countries?

• Which are the key end users in the directed energy weapon systems market?

• Which regions and countries are leading in terms of demand for directed energy weapon systems are expected to witness high demand growth from 2019-2030?



Global Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market Forecast, 2020-2030

The Global Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market analyzed is expected to show significant growth. The Directed Energy Weapon Systems market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 18.15% based on market value during the forecast period. The demand for Directed Energy Weapon System is primarily due to the need for enhanced border security arising due to increasing land disputes, migration, and smuggling, has compelled several countries to further strengthen their security. Additionally, the directed energy weapons are developed with the aim of countering the growing threats from unmanned aerial vehicles, mortars, missiles and small boats at a low engagement cost. Major advantages of directed energy weapons are their high speed, precision, flexibility and low operation cost.



The Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market is currently in research and development phase with the leading players actively competing against each other in developing prototypes for defense forces to gain a greater share in the industry in the future.The competitive landscape of the directed energy weapon systems industry exhibits an inclination toward emerging strategies and developments by market players.



The market for directed energy weapon systems is in a progressive transition from its nascent phase, adoption, and development for the technology is anticipated to increase over the period.



Scope of the Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market

The Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market provides detailed market information for segmentation such as technology, platform, end user and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the Directed Energy Weapon Systems in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.



The Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East.



Key Companies in the Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market

The key market players in the Directed Energy Weapon Systems Market include BAE Systems (U.K.), Boeing (U.S.), QinetiQ (U.K.), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Rheinmetall AG and Thales Group (France), Dynetics, Inc. (U.S.), General Atomics (U.S.), Leonardo Electronics U.S. Inc, (U.S.), L3 Harris Technologies Inc. (U.S.), and MBDA (France) among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Russia

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Middle East

• Israel

• Turkey

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896956/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001