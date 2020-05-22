New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market: Focus on Type, End Use, and Region – Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896954/?utm_source=GNW

• What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for the global integral waterproofing compound during the forecast period, 2019-2024?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global integral waterproofing compound market?

• What was the revenue generated by the integral waterproofing compound market by end-use in 2018, and what are the estimates by 2024?

• Which type (liquid-based and powder-based) of the global integral waterproofing compound is expected to dominate in the coming years?

• What is the consumption pattern of each material used in the global integral waterproofing compound market?

• Which are the key players in the global integral waterproofing compound market?

• What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

• What major opportunities do the integral waterproofing compound manufacturers foresee?

• What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the global integral waterproofing compound market?



Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market Forecast, 2019-2024

The global integral waterproofing compound market is expected to account for a market value of $36.53 million by the end of 2024. The significant demand for integral waterproofing compound market is primarily generated from the construction industry where waterproofing of infrastructure is a major requirement.



Expert Quote

"The use of integral waterproofing compound is expected to significantly help in solving water retention issues. In addition, to it will also provide better finish due to reduced shrinkage and effective pore fill which will reduces water seepage. The growth of the integral waterproofing compound market is expected to pick up pace with the increasing growth of the construction industry."



Scope of the Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

The global integral waterproofing compound market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the different types of compounds, their end use, and their value and estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the integral waterproofing compound industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, and opportunities, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), and the competitive landscape (CL), along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global integral waterproofing compound report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by type, end use, and region.



Market Segmentation

The global integral waterproofing compound market, based on type, is segmented into liquid-based and powder-based. The liquid-based segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global integral waterproofing compound market.



The global integral waterproofing compound market, by end use, is segmented into new residential construction, new non-residential construction, new civil engineering, civil engineering renovation, non-residential renovation, and residential renovation. The new residential construction segment dominated the global integral waterproofing compound market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period.



Based on region, the global integral waterproofing compound market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, China, and the U.K. The regions are further sub-segmented into countries. Data for each of these countries is provided by end use.



Key Companies in the Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

The companies profiled in the report are BASF SE, Pidilite Industries Ltd., SIKA AG, Arkema, Chembond Chemicals Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Fosroc, Inc., Chryso SAS, Hycrete, Inc., Cormix International Limited, MAPEI S.p.A., and The Euclid Chemical Company.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Belgium

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• Asia-Pacific

• Thailand

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• China

• Middle East and Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• U.A.E.

• South Africa

• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa (Rest-of-MEA)

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest-of-South America

