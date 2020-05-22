Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") issues this notice on behalf of four existing Officers and Directors.

Morten Opstad, Chairman of the Board and primary insider in Thin Film Electronics ASA (the “Company”), has been allocated and subscribed for 1,818,182 shares in the Company at a subscription price per share of NOK 0.11, and 3,636,364 warrants in the Company, pursuant to resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company on 20 May 2020. 1,818,182 warrants have an exercise price of NOK 0.11 per share and will be exercisable at any time from the date of grant until 31 December 2020, while 1,818,182 warrants have an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and will be exercisable at any time from the date of grant until 20 August 2021. Following the transaction, Morten Opstad and close associates hold 1,917,518 shares, 3,636,364 warrants and zero incentive subscription rights in the Company.

Kevin Barber, Chief Executive Officer and primary insider in Thin Film Electronics ASA (the “Company”), has been allocated and subscribed for 909,091 shares in the Company at a subscription price per share of NOK 0.11, and 1,818,182 warrants in the Company, pursuant to resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company on 20 May 2020. 909,091 warrants have an exercise price of NOK 0.11 per share and will be exercisable at any time from the date of grant until 31 December 2020, while 909,091 warrants have an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and will be exercisable at any time from the date of grant until 20 August 2021. Following the transaction, Kevin Barber and close associates hold 909,091 shares, 1,818,182 warrants and 2,330,120 incentive subscription rights in the Company.

Jon Castor, Board Member and primary insider in Thin Film Electronics ASA (the “Company”), has been allocated and subscribed for 909,091 shares in the Company at a subscription price per share of NOK 0.11, and 1,818,182 warrants in the Company, pursuant to resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company on 20 May 2020. 909,091 warrants have an exercise price of NOK 0.11 per share and will be exercisable at any time from the date of grant until 31 December 2020, while 909,091 warrants have an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and will be exercisable at any time from the date of grant until 20 August 2021. Following the transaction, Jon Castor and close associates hold 909,091 shares, 1,818,182 warrants and 400,000 incentive subscription rights in the Company.

Kelly Doss, Board Member and primary insider in Thin Film Electronics ASA (the “Company”), has been allocated and subscribed for 454,545 shares in the Company at a subscription price per share of NOK 0.11, and 909,090 warrants in the Company, pursuant to resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company on 20 May 2020. 454,545 warrants have an exercise price of NOK 0.11 per share and will be exercisable at any time from the date of grant until 31 December 2020, while 454,545 warrants have an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and will be exercisable at any time from the date of grant until 20 August 2021. Following the transaction, Kelly Doss and close associates hold 454,545 shares, 909,090 warrants and 200,000 incentive subscription rights in the Company.

22 May 2020

Thin Film Electronics ASA

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.