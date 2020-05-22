Verkkokauppa.com Oyj     COMPANY RELEASE       22 May 2020 at 9:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 20 May 2020

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date20 May 2020 
Bourse tradeBUY
ShareVERK
Amount8,000shares
Average price/share4.0377EUR
Total Cost32,301.60EUR

Company now holds a total of 101,651 shares
including the shares repurchased on 20 May 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Jonathan Nyberg           Antti Väliaho

 

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

Attachment