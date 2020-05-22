    

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Chairman’s summary 

The first quarter of 2020 has been a very busy period for us in spite of the slow-down of businesses in many sectors due to the influence of the worldwide spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19.

During the reporting period have refinanced senior secured bonds 2015/2020 with the new bonds 2020/2024 - each denominated 100 000 euros, carrying a fixed rate coupon of 8.00 per cent and maturing in February 2024. Pro Kapital intends to apply for the listing of the new bonds within 12 months from the issue date.

Our real estate developments have been carried on as per our plans. In February we signed a renovation and construction contract for Ratsuri Houses project in Tallinn, Kristiine City. The former stable house will be renovated to accommodate unique apartments with high ceilings and a modern New Holland style residential house with semi-underground parking will be built next to the renovated house. The total of 39 apartments will be completed next spring. Construction of Kalaranna District in Tallinn is continuing and going well so that we are looking forward to completion of the buildings in 2021. We do not foresee any delays in the completion timing and external financing has been secured for both developments.

Currently, we have no ongoing constructions in Riga. We continue sales of luxury apartments in River Breeze Residence and prepare to proceed with the development of further phases of Kliversala Quarter. The technical projecting process for Tallinas residential quarter and Brivibas street business quarter are ongoing.

In Vilnius, more than 70% of the five houses of Šaltiniu Namai Attico project which were completed last year have been sold already and customers have remained active even in the current economic conditions.

Due to the restrictions in Germany, PK Parkhotel Kurhaus in Bad Kreuznach has been closed since the end of March and we estimate to reopen in the middle of June.

There has been a significant influence of the Emergency State (declared in all countries of our operations) on retail business and consequently on our T1 Mall of Tallinn shopping centre. The shopping centres in Estonia were closed since the end of March and reopened on 11 May. Meanwhile, only the food stores and pharmacies were allowed to remain open. AS Tallinna Moekombinaat, a subsidiary owning and operating T1 Mall of Tallinn, submitted an application to Harju County Court for commencement of reorganisation proceedings with the purpose to overcome temporary liquidity issues, reasonably reorganise liabilities and increase profitability. On 3 April 2020 Harju County Court initiated reorganisation proceedings and AS Tallinna Moekombinaat has to submit a reorganisation plan on implementation of reorganisation measures, including impact of reorganisation to the creditors, to the Court by 2 June 2020. The creditors need to vote to accept the plan and the final decision on approval of the plan will be taken by the Court. The initiation of reorganisation proceedings shall not influence the day-to-day economic activities of the T1 Mall of tallinn, its tenants and partners – it means that T1 Mall of Tallinn continues its operations. The purpose of reorganisation proceedings is to ensure continuation of normal daily business by safeguarding the rights and interests of investors, employees, creditors and all cooperation partners. The reorganisation process involves only AS Tallinna Moekombinaat and has no direct influence to any other group company of AS Pro Kapital Grupp.

We have started the year 2020 with expected results in revenues and gross profit. The sales revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were 5.9 million euros, which is a decrease of 43% compared to the 10.4 million euros during the same period last year. The result of 2019 was influenced by completion of a new building in Kristina Houses project. Our revenues from the sales of the real estate depend on the completion of the residential developments, as the revenues are recorded at the moment notary deeds of sale are concluded. The operating profit for the first quarter of 2020 was 0.3 million euros comparing to 2.6 million euros during the same period in 2019. The net result was influenced by 2.6 million euros interest expenses related to T1 project. Consequently, the net result of the first quarter in 2020 was 3 966 thousand euros loss compared to 113 thousand euros loss during the same period in 2019.

In 2020 we do not foresee any completion of real estate projects and we concentrate on development of ongoing projects, make preparations to start new projects and contribute to re-establishing normal activities in rental and hotel operations.

Paolo Michelozzi
CEO

Key financials

The total revenue of the Company in the first quarter of 2020 was 5.9 million euros, which is a decrease of 43% compared to the reference period (2019 3M: 10.4 million euros). The real estate sales revenues are recorded at the moment of handing over the premises to the buyer. Therefore, the revenues from sales of real estate depend on the completion of the residential developments. The real estate sales revenue was higher in the first quarter in 2019 due to completion of an apartment building in Kristina Houses. In 2020, the Company continues with sales of completed developments - River Breeze Residence in Riga and Šaltinių Namai Attico development in Vilnius.
The gross profit in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 48% amounting to 2.1 million euros compared to 4.1 million euros during the same period in 2019.
The operating result in the first quarter of 2020 was 0.3 million euros profit comparing to 2.6 million euros profit during the same period in 2019. The decrease in operating result is influenced by the decrease in the total revenues and a slight increase in operating expenses.
The net result in the first quarter of 2020 was 4.0 million euros loss. In the comparable period the net result was 0.1 million euros loss. The net result of the reporting period was influenced by high interest expenses in AS Tallinna Moekombinaat.
Cash generated from operating activities during the reporting period was 2.0 million euros comparing to 0.4 million euros of cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2019.
Net assets per share on 31 March 2020 totalled to 1.19 euros compared to 1.78 euros on 31 March 2019.

Key performance indicators

  2020 3M 2019 3M 2019 12M
Revenue, th EUR 5 873 10 372 55 276
Gross profit, th EUR 2 137 4 142 15 809
Gross profit, % 36% 40% 29%
Operating result, th EUR 346 2 644 -15 193
Operating result, % 6% 25% -27%
Net result, th EUR -3 966 -113 -29 121
Net result, % -68% -1% -53%
       
Earnings per share, EUR -0.07 0.00 -0.48


  31.03.2020 31.03.2019 31.12.2019
Total Assets, th EUR 209 622 247 386 210 805
Total Liabilities, th EUR 142 022 146 761 139 187
Total Equity, th EUR 67 600 100 625 71 566
Debt / Equity * 2.10 1.46 1.94
      
Return on Assets, % ** -1.7% -0.1% -12.8%
Return on Equity, % *** -4.7% -0.1% -34.4%
Net asset value per share, EUR **** 1.19 1.78 1.26

*debt / equity = total debt / total Equity
**return on assets = net profit/loss / total average assets
***return on equity = net profit/loss / total average equity
****net asset value per share = net equity / number of shares

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 31.12.2019
ASSETS    
Current assets    
  Cash and cash equivalents 9 459 6 166 10 616
  Current receivables 1 281 845 1 475
  Inventories 40 329 59 962 41 031
Total current assets 51 069 66 973 53 122
Non-current assets    
  Non-current receivables 2 942 677 2 297
  Property, plant and equipment 7 100 7 108 7 146
  Right-of-use assets 480 635 519
  Investment property  147 667 171 672 147 365
  Intangible assets 364 321 372
Total non-current assets 158 553 180 413 157 699
TOTAL ASSETS 209 622 247 386 210 821
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
Current liabilities    
  Current debt  83 153 14 540 111 759
  Customer advances 5 935 5 510 3 974
  Current payables 10 837 8 188 8 741
  Tax liabilities 849 395 1 155
  Short-term provisions 329 903 267
Total current liabilities 101 103 29 536 125 896
Non-current liabilities    
  Long-term debt  38 398 113 937 10 871
  Other non-current payables 1 064 1 140 1 013
  Deferred income tax liabilities 1 320 2 004 1 348
  Long-term provisions 137 144 127
Total non-current liabilities 40 919 117 225 13 359
TOTAL LIABILITIES 142 022 146 761 139 255
    
Equity attributable to owners of the Company    
  Share capital in nominal value 11 338 11 338 11 338
  Share premium 5 661 5 661 5 661
  Statutory reserve 1 134 1 082 1 134
  Revaluation reserve 3 262 3 262 3 262
  Retained earnings 49 744 76 771 76 725
  Profit/ Loss for the period -3 788 -43 -26 981
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 67 351 98 071 71 139
Non-controlling interest 249 2 554 427
TOTAL EQUITY 67 600 100 625 71 566
    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 209 622 247 386 210 821

 Consolidated interim statements of profit and loss and ohter comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 2020 3M 2019 3M 2019 12M
CONTINUING OPERATIONS    
Operating income    
Revenue 5 873 10 372 55 276
Cost of goods sold -3 736 -6 230 -39 467
Gross profit 2 137 4 142 15 809
    
Marketing expenses -161 -142 -728
Administrative expenses -1 562 -1 353 -6 013
Other income 3 27 95
Other expenses -71 -30 -24 341
Operating profit/ loss 346 2 644 -15 178
    
Financial income 1 1 4
Financial expense -4 244 -2 757 -14 019
Loss before income tax -3 897 -112 -29 193
Income tax -69 -1 21
Loss for the period -3 966 -113 -29 172
    
Attributable to:    
Equity holders of the parent  -3 788 -43 -26 981
Non-controlling interest -178 -70 -2 191
    
Total comprehensive loss for the year -3 966 -113 -29 172
Attributable to:    
Equity holders of the parent -3 788 -43 -26 981
Non-controlling interest -178 -70 -2 191
    
Earnings per share for the period (EUR) -0.07 0.00 -0.48

Consolidated interim statements of cash flows

in thousands of euros 2020 3M 2019 3M 2019 12M
Cash flows from operating activities    
Profit/loss for the period -3 966 -113 -29 172
Adjustments for:    
  Depreciation, amortisation of non-current assets  105 94 399
  Gain from disposal of investment property 0 0 -3
  Loss from write-off of PPE and intangible assets 0 0 6
  Change in fair value of property, plant, equipment 0 0 -15
  Change in fair value of investment property  0 0 24 236
  Finance income and costs 4 243 2 756 14 016
  Changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities -27 0 -656
  Other non-monetary changes (net amounts) -1 31 419
Changes in working capital:    
  Trade receivables and prepayments -409 1 572 -630
  Inventories 703 -582 18 276
  Liabilities and prepayments 1 336 -4 145 -6 412
  Provisions 10 10 -51
Net cash used/ generated in operating activities 1 994 -377 20 413
    
Cash flows from investing activities    
Payments for property, plant and equipment -10 -31 -226
Payments for intangible assets -2 -1 -74
Payments for investment property -302 -3 533 -6 019
Proceeds from disposal of investment property 0 0 2 170
Interests received 1 1 4
Net cash used in investing activities -313 -3 564 -4 145
    
Cash flows from financing activities    
Proceeds from bonds 28 500 0 0
Redemption of non-convertible bonds -28 000 0 -500
Proceeds from borrowings 100 7 570 16 461
Repayment of borrowings -648 -3 843 -21 551
Repayment of lease liabilities -48 -36 -192
Interests and finance costs paid -2 742 -624 -6 910
Net cash used/ generated by financing activities -2 838 3 067 -12 692
    
Net change in cash and cash equivalents -1 157 -874 3 576
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning 10 616 7 040 7 040
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 9 459 6 166 10 616

