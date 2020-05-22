New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Cards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817647/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$16.1 Billion by the year 2025, Contact Card will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$346.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$299.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Contact Card will reach a market size of US$830.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817647/?utm_source=GNW



SMART CARDS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Smart Cards Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Cards Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Smart Cards Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Contact Card (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Contact Card (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Contactless Card (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Contactless Card (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Multi-Component Card (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Multi-Component Card (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 9: BFSI (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 10: BFSI (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 11: Government (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 12: Government (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Telecommunication (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 14: Telecommunication (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027 Table 15: Healthcare (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 16: Healthcare (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Smart Cards Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Smart Cards Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: United States Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 21: United States Smart Cards Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 22: Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 23: Canadian Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Smart Cards Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027 Table 25: Canadian Smart Cards Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Canadian Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 27: Japanese Market for Smart Cards: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 28: Japanese Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 30: Smart Cards Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 31: Chinese Smart Cards Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Chinese Smart Cards Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 33: Chinese Demand for Smart Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 34: Chinese Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Smart Cards Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 35: European Smart Cards Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 36: European Smart Cards Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: European Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 38: European Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 39: European Smart Cards Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 40: European Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 41: Smart Cards Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 42: French Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Smart Cards Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 44: French Smart Cards Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027 GERMANY Table 45: Smart Cards Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: German Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 47: Smart Cards Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: Smart Cards Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 49: Italian Smart Cards Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: Italian Smart Cards Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 51: Italian Demand for Smart Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 52: Italian Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Smart Cards: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 54: United Kingdom Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Smart Cards Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 57: Spanish Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 58: Smart Cards Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027 Table 59: Spanish Smart Cards Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 60: Spanish Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 61: Russian Smart Cards Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Russian Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 63: Russian Smart Cards Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 64: Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 65: Rest of Europe Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 66: Rest of Europe Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Rest of Europe Smart Cards Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 68: Rest of Europe Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 69: Asia-Pacific Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 70: Asia-Pacific Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 71: Smart Cards Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 72: Asia-Pacific Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: Smart Cards Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 74: Asia-Pacific Smart Cards Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 75: Smart Cards Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 76: Australian Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 77: Smart Cards Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 78: Smart Cards Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 79: Indian Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Smart Cards Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027 Table 81: Indian Smart Cards Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 82: Indian Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 83: Smart Cards Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 84: Smart Cards Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: Smart Cards Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Smart Cards Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Smart Cards: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 90: Smart Cards Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 91: Latin American Smart Cards Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 92: Latin American Smart Cards Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027 Table 93: Latin American Smart Cards Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 94: Latin American Smart Cards Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 95: Latin American Demand for Smart Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 96: Latin American Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 97: Argentinean Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 98: Argentinean Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 99: Argentinean Smart Cards Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 100: Argentinean Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 101: Smart Cards Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 102: Brazilian Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Smart Cards Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 104: Brazilian Smart Cards Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027 MEXICO Table 105: Smart Cards Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 106: Mexican Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 107: Smart Cards Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 108: Smart Cards Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 109: Rest of Latin America Smart Cards Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Rest of Latin America Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 111: Rest of Latin America Smart Cards Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 112: Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 113: The Middle East Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 114: The Middle East Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027 Table 115: The Middle East Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Smart Cards Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027 Table 117: The Middle East Smart Cards Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 118: The Middle East Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 119: Iranian Market for Smart Cards: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 120: Iranian Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Smart Cards Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 123: Israeli Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 124: Israeli Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 125: Israeli Smart Cards Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 126: Israeli Smart Cards Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 127: Saudi Arabian Smart Cards Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: Saudi Arabian Smart Cards Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 129: Saudi Arabian Demand for Smart Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 130: Saudi Arabian Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 131: Smart Cards Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 132: Smart Cards Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Smart Cards Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 134: Smart Cards Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 135: Smart Cards Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 136: Rest of Middle East Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 137: Smart Cards Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 138: Smart Cards Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 139: African Smart Cards Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: African Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 141: African Smart Cards Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 142: Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 78

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817647/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001