Efecte Plc -- Managers transactions -- 22.5.2020 at 10.15



Efecte Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Schumacher, Steffan

Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: Efecte Plc

LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20200520185936_2

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2020-05-19

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000282868

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 475 Unit price: 4,28 EUR

(2): Volume: 1 553 Unit price: 4,30 EUR

(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 4,32 EUR

(4): Volume: 208 Unit price: 4,30 EUR

(5): Volume: 202 Unit price: 4,38 EUR

(6): Volume: 910 Unit price: 4,48 EUR

(7): Volume: 210 Unit price: 4,48 EUR

(8): Volume: 360 Unit price: 4,50 EUR

(9): Volume: 482 Unit price: 4,50 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 4 600 Volume weighted average price: 4.38 EUR

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2020-05-20

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000282868

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4,54 EUR

(2): Volume: 428 Unit price: 4,56 EUR

(3): Volume: 212 Unit price: 4,60 EUR

(4): Volume: 144 Unit price: 4,88 EUR

(5): Volume: 354 Unit price: 4,88 EUR

(6): Volume: 99 Unit price: 4,88 EUR

(7): Volume: 435 Unit price: 4,90 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 1727 Volume weighted average price: 4,76 EUR

Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen

CFO

Efecte Plc

taru.makinen@efecte.com

+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.