UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

On 22 May 2020 the Company successfully listed 10-year senior unsecured bonds on the AB Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

Bonds in the principal amount of EUR 300 million, with a fixed coupon of 2.00 % payable annually, yield at 2.148 %, were issued by Ignitis Grupė on 14 May 2020.

According to the newest data, the bonds have been acquired by 70 investors. Most of the Company's bonds were purchased by institutional investors from Germany, United Kingdom and Lithuania: banks, investment and pension funds and insurance companies.

Ignitis Grupė intends to use the funds raised for further financing of the investments in green energy, enhancement of efficiency of power distribution grid, as well as for refinancing of existing indebtedness.

Bond issue was also listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Final terms of the issue ( link ).

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group, e-mail arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt