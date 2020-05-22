New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Processing Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817603/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$38.6 Billion by the year 2025, Wafer Manufacturing Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$845.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$690.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wafer Manufacturing Equipment will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817603/?utm_source=GNW



SEMICONDUCTOR PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Semiconductor Processing Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Wafer Manufacturing Equipment (Equipment Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Wafer Manufacturing Equipment (Equipment Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2019 Table 6: Wafer Manufacturing Equipment (Equipment Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Assembly & Packaging Equipment (Equipment Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Assembly & Packaging Equipment (Equipment Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Assembly & Packaging Equipment (Equipment Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 10: Test Equipment (Equipment Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Test Equipment (Equipment Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Test Equipment (Equipment Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2027 Table 14: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: United States Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in the United States by Equipment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 18: United States Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 19: Canadian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2

to 2027 Table 20: Canadian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market Review by Equipment Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 21: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japanese Market for Semiconductor Processing Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 24: Japanese Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 27: Chinese Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market by Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: European Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2020-2027 Table 32: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by Equipment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 34: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in France by Equipment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: French Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: German Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: German Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 42: Italian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market by Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Semiconductor Processing Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: United Kingdom Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 46: Spanish Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2

to 2027 Table 47: Spanish Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market Review by Equipment Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 48: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 49: Russian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Russia by Equipment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 51: Russian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2020-2027 Table 53: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Equipment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Equipment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 61: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Australian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: Australian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 64: Indian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2

to 2027 Table 65: Indian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market Review by Equipment Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 66: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 67: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: South Korean Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Semiconductor Processing Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin American Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 74: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Latin American Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market by Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentinean Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2020-2027 Table 80: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Equipment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Argentinean Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 82: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Brazil by Equipment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Brazilian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 84: Brazilian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 85: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Mexican Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 87: Mexican Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 88: Rest of Latin America Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by Equipment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Latin America Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 91: The Middle East Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: The Middle East Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: The Middle East Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market by Equipment Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 96: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 97: Iranian Market for Semiconductor Processing Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Iranian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 100: Israeli Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2020-2027 Table 101: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by Equipment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Israeli Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Saudi Arabian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Saudi Arabian Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market by Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 106: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: United Arab Emirates Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Processing Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2012-2019 Table 111: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 112: African Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market in Africa by Equipment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 114: African Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 276

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817603/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001