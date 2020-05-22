Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated 3D Printing Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Printing Material, Process, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated 3D printing market is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 38.5% despite the COVID-19 impact.



In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030.



Highlighted with 84 tables and 76 figures, this 166-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automated 3D printing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automated 3D printing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Printing Material, Process, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Hardware

3D Printers

Robots

Other Hardware

Software

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Service



Based on printing material, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Automated Polymer AM

Automated Metal AM

Other Automated AM

Based on process, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Material Handling

Automated Production

Part Handling

Post Processing

Multiprocessing

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial Manufacturing

Power & Energy

Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Offering, Process, and Industrial Vertical over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global automated 3D printing market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

Desktop Metal

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

ExOne Co.

FlashForge Corporation

Formlabs Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Inc.

Leapfrog Automated 3D Printing

Markforged

Materialise NV

Mcor Technologies Ltd.

Printrbot

Proto Labs Inc.

Robo 3D

Shining 3D

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Tiertime Corporation

Tinkerine Studios Ltd.

Ultimaker BV

XYZprinting Inc.

Zortrax

