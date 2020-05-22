Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated 3D Printing Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Printing Material, Process, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automated 3D printing market is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 38.5% despite the COVID-19 impact.
In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030.
Highlighted with 84 tables and 76 figures, this 166-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automated 3D printing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automated 3D printing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Printing Material, Process, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Hardware
Software
Service
Based on printing material, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Based on process, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Offering, Process, and Industrial Vertical over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global automated 3D printing market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
