Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the shipping industry, "Shipping Industry Seeing Signs of Recovery from COVID-19 Disruption"



The shipping industry was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis. However, there are signs of recovery due to increasing demand from Asia as well as a strong commitment within Europe to keeping ports open to allow for the delivery of food and essential goods. Demand for capesize cargo saw an increase in March as a result of growing interest from Japan and South Korea. There have also been signs of recovery in the container shipping sector as the weekly number of journeys originating from China is starting to rise.



In the long term, it is likely that the shipping industry will see increased investment in freight and supply chain management technologies. This could help to make the sector more resilient by giving companies greater ability to manage their inventories as well as the rates and timing of shipments.



