Poised to reach over US$125.3 Million by the year 2025, Lentivirus will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 30% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$133.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$117.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Lentivirus will reach a market size of US$6.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$797 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.





GENE THERAPY MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Gene Therapy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Gene Therapy Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Gene Therapy Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Gene Therapy Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Lentivirus (Vector) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Lentivirus (Vector) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Lentivirus (Vector) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: AAV (Vector) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: AAV (Vector) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: AAV (Vector) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: RetroVirus & Gamma RetroVirus (Vector) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: RetroVirus & Gamma RetroVirus (Vector) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: RetroVirus & Gamma RetroVirus (Vector) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Modified Herpes Simplex Virus (Vector) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2027 Table 14: Modified Herpes Simplex Virus (Vector) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Modified Herpes Simplex Virus (Vector) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Adenovirus (Vector) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Adenovirus (Vector) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Adenovirus (Vector) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other Applications (Vector) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Other Applications (Vector) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Other Applications (Vector) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Gene Therapy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: United States Gene Therapy Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Gene Therapy Market in the United States by Vector: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 24: United States Gene Therapy Market Share Breakdown by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Gene Therapy Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Canadian Gene Therapy Historic Market Review by Vector in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 27: Gene Therapy Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vector for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 28: Japanese Market for Gene Therapy: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: Gene Therapy Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: Japanese Gene Therapy Market Share Analysis by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 31: Chinese Gene Therapy Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Gene Therapy Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2012-2019 Table 33: Chinese Gene Therapy Market by Vector: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Gene Therapy Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 34: European Gene Therapy Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Gene Therapy Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Gene Therapy Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: European Gene Therapy Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2020-2027 Table 38: Gene Therapy Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Vector: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: European Gene Therapy Market Share Breakdown by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 40: Gene Therapy Market in France by Vector: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: French Gene Therapy Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2012-2019 Table 42: French Gene Therapy Market Share Analysis by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 43: Gene Therapy Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: German Gene Therapy Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2012-2019 Table 45: German Gene Therapy Market Share Breakdown by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 46: Italian Gene Therapy Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Gene Therapy Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2012-2019 Table 48: Italian Gene Therapy Market by Vector: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Gene Therapy: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: Gene Therapy Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: United Kingdom Gene Therapy Market Share Analysis by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 52: Spanish Gene Therapy Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Spanish Gene Therapy Historic Market Review by Vector in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 54: Gene Therapy Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vector for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 55: Russian Gene Therapy Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Gene Therapy Market in Russia by Vector: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 57: Russian Gene Therapy Market Share Breakdown by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 58: Rest of Europe Gene Therapy Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2020-2027 Table 59: Gene Therapy Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Vector: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Rest of Europe Gene Therapy Market Share Breakdown by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 61: Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 62: Gene Therapy Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Gene Therapy Market in Asia-Pacific by Vector: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2012-2019 Table 66: Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Market Share Analysis by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 67: Gene Therapy Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Australian Gene Therapy Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2012-2019 Table 69: Australian Gene Therapy Market Share Breakdown by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 70: Indian Gene Therapy Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Indian Gene Therapy Historic Market Review by Vector in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 72: Gene Therapy Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vector for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 73: Gene Therapy Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: South Korean Gene Therapy Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2012-2019 Table 75: Gene Therapy Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gene Therapy: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Gene Therapy Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Market Share Analysis by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 79: Latin American Gene Therapy Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 80: Gene Therapy Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Latin American Gene Therapy Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 82: Latin American Gene Therapy Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Gene Therapy Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2012-2019 Table 84: Latin American Gene Therapy Market by Vector: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 85: Argentinean Gene Therapy Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2020-2027 Table 86: Gene Therapy Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Vector: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: Argentinean Gene Therapy Market Share Breakdown by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 88: Gene Therapy Market in Brazil by Vector: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: Brazilian Gene Therapy Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2012-2019 Table 90: Brazilian Gene Therapy Market Share Analysis by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 91: Gene Therapy Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: Mexican Gene Therapy Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2012-2019 Table 93: Mexican Gene Therapy Market Share Breakdown by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 94: Rest of Latin America Gene Therapy Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Gene Therapy Market in Rest of Latin America by Vector: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 96: Rest of Latin America Gene Therapy Market Share Breakdown by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 97: The Middle East Gene Therapy Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 98: Gene Therapy Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 99: The Middle East Gene Therapy Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 100: The Middle East Gene Therapy Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: The Middle East Gene Therapy Historic Market by Vector in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 102: Gene Therapy Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vector for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 103: Iranian Market for Gene Therapy: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Gene Therapy Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Iranian Gene Therapy Market Share Analysis by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 106: Israeli Gene Therapy Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2020-2027 Table 107: Gene Therapy Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Vector: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Israeli Gene Therapy Market Share Breakdown by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 109: Saudi Arabian Gene Therapy Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Gene Therapy Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2012-2019 Table 111: Saudi Arabian Gene Therapy Market by Vector: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 112: Gene Therapy Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: United Arab Emirates Gene Therapy Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2012-2019 Table 114: Gene Therapy Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 115: Gene Therapy Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vector for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Rest of Middle East Gene Therapy Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2012-2019 Table 117: Rest of Middle East Gene Therapy Market Share Breakdown by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 118: African Gene Therapy Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vector: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Gene Therapy Market in Africa by Vector: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 120: African Gene Therapy Market Share Breakdown by Vector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 98

