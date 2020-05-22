Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Underfloor Heating Market by Offering (Hardware, Services), Subsystem (Heating System, Control System), System Type (Hydronic, Electric), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Component, Installation Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global underfloor heating market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2020 to USD 6.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Strong government support for the adoption of energy-efficient underfloor heating products is one of the major factors driving the growth of the underfloor heating market.



The Market for services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Between offerings, the market for the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment mainly covers services, namely, installation and repair and maintenance. Installation services are mainly increasingly being adopted for hydronic underfloor heating systems.

Electronic systems are less costly and are easier to retrofit, with many systems available that do not require an insulating screed. Electronic systems can also easily be fitted into a single room, particularly where wireless controllers, which do not require digging wall channels, are used. Electric underfloor heating systems also exert less load on floors; therefore, they can be easily fitted in rooms and flats that are on a higher level.



The market for heating mats is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market for heating mats is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to higher adoption of do-it-yourself (DIY) underfloor heating systems. Electric DIY floor heating mats are popular because the user can simply unroll the mat, connect it to the electrical system, and then cover it with the flooring material. Generally, ceramic tile, granite flooring, and any other natural stone product work well with these electrical DIY underfloor heating mats as underfloor heating mats are very thin.



The market for residential applications is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



According to recent trends, energy saving is one of the most important issues that is affecting consumers and the global environment. The residential sector is considered to be one of the most critical markets for underfloor heating systems because of its high impact on energy consumption. Heating systems consume a significant amount of energy. An underfloor heating system is a viable option for high-efficiency residential space heating in cold climates. Many house buyers now appreciate the benefits of underfloor heating and see it as a premium feature when choosing a new home.



Europe held the largest share of the underfloor heating market in 2019.



Underfloor heating has been popular in Europe for many years, and the demand for this technology is growing rapidly in Europe. Recent technological advances have led to the increasing adoption of underfloor heating in the mainstream market as systems become easier to install, properties are better insulated, and the benefits of underfloor heating are more widely known.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Market, by Application and Country

4.3 Country-Wise Underfloor Heating Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand for Cost-Effective Heating Solutions

5.2.1.2 Strong Government Support and Incentives for the Development and Adoption of Energy-Efficient Heating Solutions

5.2.1.3 Stringent Building Codes to Reduce Overall Energy Consumption

5.2.1.4 High Level of Comfort and Flexibility Offered by Underfloor Heating Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Slower Response Time of Underfloor Heating Systems Than Radiator Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements and Rapid Digitalization in Underfloor Heating

5.2.3.2 Growing Environmental Concerns and An Increasing Number of Efficiency Standards

5.2.3.3 Increasing Deployment of IoT-Enabled Underfloor Heating Systems in Smart Homes

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulties Faced During System Installation and Regular Maintenance of All System Components

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on Underfloor Heating Market



6 Types of Floor Coverings

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tiles, Stones, and Polished Screed

6.3 Wood Flooring

6.4 Laminate Flooring

6.5 Vinyl Flooring

6.6 Rubber and Carpet Flooring



7 Underfloor Heating Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electric System Components

7.2.1 Heating Cables

7.2.1.1 Heating Cables Are Either Laid in Screed Or Beneath Tiled Floor

7.2.2 Heating Mats

7.2.2.1 Heating Mats Find Importance in DIY-Based Underfloor Heating Systems

7.2.3 Sensors and Thermostats

7.2.3.1 Sensors and Thermostats Are Used to Monitor and Maintain Floor Temperature at Highest Efficiency

7.3 Hydronic System Components

7.3.1 Heating Pipes

7.3.1.1 Heating Pipes Are Installed Within Floor Structure

7.3.2 Manifolds

7.3.2.1 Manifolds Enable Temperature Control in Different Rooms by Opening and Closing Valves According to Requirement

7.3.3 Sensors and Thermostats

7.3.3.1 Sensors and Thermostats Can Control Water Flow and Temperature of Underfloor Heating Pipe



8 Underfloor Heating Market, by Subsystem

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Heating Systems

8.2.1 Pipes and Cables

8.2.1.1 Pipes and Cables Are Required to Transfer Heat to Floor

8.2.2 Distribution Units

8.2.2.1 Distribution Units Transmit Hot Water from Heating System to Heat Exchanger and Back to Heating System

8.3 Control Systems

8.3.1 Sensors

8.3.1.1 Sensors Are Used to Measure Temperature of Underfloor Heating Systems

8.3.2 Control Interfaces

8.3.2.1 Control Interfaces Are Centrally Located Panels That Can Control Thermostats



9 Underfloor Heating Market, by System Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dry/Electric

9.2.1 Dry/Electric Underfloor Heating is Used Mainly for Smaller Spaces

9.3 Wet/Hydronic

9.3.1 Wet/Hydronic Underfloor Heating System Provides Constant Heat for Longer Period



10 Underfloor Heating Market, by Offering

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hardware

10.2.1 Hardware for Wet/Hydronic Systems Would Drive Market Growth

10.3 Services

10.3.1 Market for Services is Driven by Residential Application



11 Underfloor Heating Market, by Installation Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 New Installations

11.2.1 Higher Adoption of Underfloor Heating Systems in New Infrastructures Due to Energy Efficiency Standards Laid by Government

11.3 Retrofit Installations

11.3.1 High Adoption of Hydronic Underfloor Heating Systems in Complete Renovation Projects



12 Underfloor Heating Market, by Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Residential

12.2.1 Single-Family House

12.2.1.1 Water-Based Underfloor Heating and Cooling System is Preferred for Single-Family Houses

12.2.2 Apartment

12.2.2.1 Underfloor Heating is Increasingly Been Used in New House Buildings

12.3 Commercial

12.3.1 Retail

12.3.1.1 Rising Adoption of Smart Thermostats in Retail Would Fuel Market Growth

12.3.2 Transportation and Logistics

12.3.2.1 Growing Implementation of Underfloor Heating in Commercial Areas Such As Airports and Train Stations

12.3.3 Hospitality

12.3.3.1 Rising Adoption of Underfloor Heating Systems in Hotels

12.4 Educational

12.4.1 High Demand for Underfloor Heating in Educational Sector Due to Reduced Risk of Injury

12.5 Healthcare

12.5.1 Underfloor Heating System is Simple, Safe, Energy-Efficient, Low-Maintenance, and Hygienic Heating Solution for Healthcare Sector

12.6 Sports & Entertainment

12.6.1 Underfloor Heating Systems Are Used in Sports Field As They Are Warmer Than Any Other Heating Sources

12.7 Industrial

12.7.1 Underfloor Heating Systems Are Used in Factories, Aircraft Hangars, High-Speed Train Depots, Spare Part Depots, Gas Stations, Car Wash Centers, and Call Centers

12.8 Others

12.8.1 Wide Adoption of Underfloor Heating Systems in Telecommunications, Information Technology, Public Utilities, and Media Sectors



13 Underfloor Heating Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 APAC

13.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking Analysis

14.2.1 Product Launches

14.2.2 Agreements and Partnerships

14.2.3 Acquisitions

14.2.4 Expansions

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.3.1 Visionary Leaders

14.3.2 Innovators

14.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.3.4 Emerging Players



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Uponor

15.1.2 Honeywell

15.1.3 Nvent Electric PLC

15.1.4 Warmup

15.1.5 Rehau

15.1.6 Emerson

15.1.7 Robert Bosch

15.1.8 Danfoss

15.1.9 Pentair

15.1.10 Mitsubishi Electric

15.1.11 Siemens

15.1.12 Schneider Electric

15.2 Other Key Players

15.2.1 Myson

15.2.2 Thermosoft International Corporation

15.2.3 Flexel International

15.2.4 Nexans

15.2.5 Amuheat

15.2.6 ESI Heating and Cooling

15.2.7 Janes Radiant

15.2.8 Incognito Heat Co.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/apz8po

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900