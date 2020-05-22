Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Personal Mobility Devices, Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. durable medical equipment market size is expected to reach USD 79.6 billion by 2027, exhibiting a 6.0% CAGR over the forecast period according to this report. Increasing incidence of cancer and other diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis is projected to propel the growth. In addition, increasing approvals of durable medical equipment (DME) is anticipated to drive product adoption. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring long-term care, rapidly growing geriatric population, and increasing penetration of home healthcare services and staff are other factors driving the product demand.



The demand for durable medical equipment is expected to witness an increase over the forecast period, as they are designed in accordance with patient acceptance and compliance. Rapid technological developments and investments in R&D activities by the key market players are anticipated to make these product more convenient and user-friendly. This is encouraging patients to adopt this DME technology for chronic illnesses, which in turn is projected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Monitoring and therapeutic devices emerged as the largest segment during the forecast period, owing to the ease of use of the products

Rising demand for new technologies along with advanced healthcare infrastructure is facilitating the market growth during the forecast period

Personal mobility devices is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the study period as these facilities offer custodial care like door openers, wheelchairs and scooters.

Some of the key players operating in the U.S. durable medical equipment market include Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical, ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom, Stryker, Medline Industries, Inc., Medical Device Depot, Inc., GF Health Products Inc., Carex Health Brands, Baxter International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Joerns Healthcare LLC

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.7. List of Secondary Sources

1.8. List of Primary Sources

1.9. Objectives



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product Type

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market Share, 2019 & 2027

4.4. U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market by Product Type Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027 for the following



