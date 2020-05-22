Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2020-2030" report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for Military Infrastructure and Logistics systems, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.
The demand for infrastructure and logistics is expected to be driven by the need to build infrastructure to fortify the border areas in view of various regional and territorial conflicts as well as to contain the cross border crimes and infiltration of terrorists. The logistics modernization initiatives undertaken by several of world's armed forces are also expected to be one of the key drivers for the growth of the market.
The market for infrastructure construction is anticipated to be the biggest owing to the increase in the number of strategic overseas bases and the infrastructure modernization initiatives involving mammoth costs being undertaken by countries such as the US, Russia, China, and India. US already has the largest number of overseas bases across the world, and China has been planning to construct overseas bases to protect its maritime interests. India has been spending heavily on constructing roads, air bases and related infrastructure to safeguard its high altitude Northern and Eastern borders
