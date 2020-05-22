New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Cells and Modules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817586/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$46.8 Billion by the year 2025, Solar Cells and Modules will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$239.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$177.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solar Cells and Modules will reach a market size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817586/?utm_source=GNW



SOLAR CELLS AND MODULES MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Solar Cells and Modules Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Solar Cells and Modules Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Solar Cells and Modules Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Solar Cells and Modules Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 4: United States Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Solar Cells and Modules Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 CANADA Table 6: Canadian Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 7: Canadian Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 JAPAN Table 8: Japanese Market for Solar Cells and Modules: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 9: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 CHINA Table 10: Chinese Solar Cells and Modules Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 11: Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 12: European Solar Cells and Modules Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 13: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 14: European Solar Cells and Modules Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 15: Solar Cells and Modules Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: French Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 GERMANY Table 17: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 18: German Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 ITALY Table 19: Italian Solar Cells and Modules Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Solar Cells and Modules: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: Solar Cells and Modules Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 SPAIN Table 23: Spanish Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Spanish Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 RUSSIA Table 25: Russian Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 REST OF EUROPE Table 27: Rest of Europe Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 28: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 29: Asia-Pacific Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 30: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 31: Asia-Pacific Solar Cells and Modules Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 32: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 33: Australian Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 INDIA Table 34: Indian Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Indian Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 SOUTH KOREA Table 36: Solar Cells and Modules Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 37: South Korean Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Solar Cells and Modules: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 39: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 LATIN AMERICA Table 40: Latin American Solar Cells and Modules Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 41: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Latin American Solar Cells and Modules Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 43: Argentinean Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 44: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 BRAZIL Table 45: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: Brazilian Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 MEXICO Table 47: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: Mexican Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 49: Rest of Latin America Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 MIDDLE EAST Table 51: The Middle East Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 52: Solar Cells and Modules Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 53: The Middle East Solar Cells and Modules Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 54: Iranian Market for Solar Cells and Modules: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 55: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 ISRAEL Table 56: Israeli Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 57: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Israel in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 SAUDI ARABIA Table 58: Saudi Arabian Solar Cells and Modules Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 60: Solar Cells and Modules Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 61: United Arab Emirates Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 62: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 63: Rest of Middle East Solar Cells and Modules Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 AFRICA Table 64: African Solar Cells and Modules Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Solar Cells and Modules Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 72

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817586/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001