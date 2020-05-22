Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Paracetamol Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The paracetamol market is poised to grow by $ 484.77 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. This report on the paracetamol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The market is driven by the significant use of paracetamol as an API in large number of OTC drugs, wide application of paracetamol as a first line-therapy for symptomatic relief and growing use of paracetamol as an antipyretic in the COVID-19 pandemic. This study also identifies the growing number of approvals for paracetamol-based combinations as another key reason driving the paracetamol market growth during the next few years.



The paracetamol market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes.



The paracetamol market covers the following areas:

Paracetamol market sizing

Paracetamol market forecast

Paracetamol market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading paracetamol market vendors that include Anhui BBCA Likang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Anqiu Luan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., ATABAY KIMYA SANAYI TICARET AS, Farmson Pharmaceutical Gujarat Pvt. Ltd., Granules India Ltd., Hebei Jiheng (Group) Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Meghmani Group, SEQENS GROUP, and Zhejiang Kangle Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.. Also, the paracetamol market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Powder - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Granules - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis



Anhui BBCA Likang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Anqiu Luan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

ATABAY KIMYA SANAYI TICARET AS

Farmson Pharmaceutical Gujarat Pvt. Ltd.

Granules India Ltd.

Hebei Jiheng (Group) Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Mallinckrodt Plc

Meghmani Group

SEQENS GROUP

Zhejiang Kangle Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xi80k

