Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Paracetamol Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The paracetamol market is poised to grow by $ 484.77 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. This report on the paracetamol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The market is driven by the significant use of paracetamol as an API in large number of OTC drugs, wide application of paracetamol as a first line-therapy for symptomatic relief and growing use of paracetamol as an antipyretic in the COVID-19 pandemic. This study also identifies the growing number of approvals for paracetamol-based combinations as another key reason driving the paracetamol market growth during the next few years.
The paracetamol market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes.
The paracetamol market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading paracetamol market vendors that include Anhui BBCA Likang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Anqiu Luan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., ATABAY KIMYA SANAYI TICARET AS, Farmson Pharmaceutical Gujarat Pvt. Ltd., Granules India Ltd., Hebei Jiheng (Group) Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Meghmani Group, SEQENS GROUP, and Zhejiang Kangle Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.. Also, the paracetamol market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xi80k
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: