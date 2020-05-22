Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Food Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global animal food market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global animal food market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global animal food market. Africa was the smallest region in the global animal food market.



Companies in the animal foods industry are increasingly producing bio-based/natural inputs including insect-based food using feed technology that supports health and vigor of the animal population. These bio-based feeds are natural, safe and of high quality, uphold high standards of care and nutrition for animals and optimize their production. For instance, in October 2017, a biotech company, InnovaFeed partnered with Tereos to produce a new source of proteins derived from the breeding of insects to meet the growing requirements of the animal feed sector



The animal food market consists of sales of animal foods by entities that produce animal food, such as fish food, livestock feeds, poultry feeds, bird feeds, earthworm food, rabbit food and others.



The global animal food market is expected to grow from $231.8 billion in 2019 to $239.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $299.8 billion in 2023.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider animal food market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The animal food market section of the report gives context. It compares the animal food market with other segments of the animal and pet food market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, animal food indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Animal Food Market Characteristics



4. Animal Food Market Product Analysis



5. Animal Food Market Supply Chain



6. Animal Food Market Customer Information



7. Animal Food Market Trends And Strategies



8. Animal Food Market Size And Growth



9. Animal Food Market Regional Analysis



10. Animal Food Market Segmentation



11. Animal Food Market Segments



12. Animal Food Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Animal Food Market



14. Western Europe Animal Food Market



15. Eastern Europe Animal Food Market



16. North America Animal Food Market



17. South America Animal Food Market



18. Middle East Animal Food Market



19. Africa Animal Food Market



20. Animal Food Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Animal Food Market



22. Market Background: Animal And Pet Food Market





23. Recommendations



Companies Mentioned





Chomp

Newman's Own Organic

BilJac Foods Inc.

Annamaet PetFoods

Bell Rock Growers Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rz6tm5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900