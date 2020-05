Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Rent-to-Own Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US rent-to-own market has shown rising trends over the past few years, and is projected to progress further during the forecasted period (2020-2024).

Growth in the market in the last decade was supported by factors such as heightened urbanization, improved GDP, significant population of international migrants and increased usage of virtual rent to own platforms.

Boost in internet penetration, a spike in the number of smartphone users and increased importance of e-commerce distribution channel are some of the latest trends existing in the market. These trends are expected to gain more prominence in 2020 and the coming years due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The pandemic has made social distancing and staying at home, the new normal throughout the country. In these tough times, more and more people are expected to make RTO transactions online for essential commodities like computers and other appliances.

The US rent-to-own industry is highly fragmented but dominated by only two major players namely Rent-A-Center and Aaron's Inc. The report also provides company profiling of Rent-A-Center, Aaron's Inc., goeasy Ltd and FlexShopper Inc. which briefs about business overview, and financial summary of these major companies.

Report Coverage



This report provides an in-depth study of the US RTO industry with detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19, market size in terms of value, segments and number of stores.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US rent to own market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Rent-to-Own

2.1.1 Rent-To-Own: An Overview

2.1.2 Rent-To-Own: Advantages and Disadvantages

2.2 Consumer Protection

2.2.1 Consumer Protection Provision

Federal Laws

States Rent -to-Own Legislation

States without RTO Legislation

2.3 Rent-to-Own Laws

2.3.1 Types of Law

Pricing Restriction

Required Disclosures

2.4 Rent-to-Own Components

2.4.1 Components of Rent-to-Own Agreement

2.5 Transaction Structure

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 North America Rent to Own Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 North America Rent to Own Market by Countries (The US and Rest of North America)

3.2 The US Rent to Own Market Analysis

3.2.1 The US Rent to Own Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Rent to Own Market Value by Distribution Channel (Brick and Mortar & E-Commerce)

3.2.3 The US Rent to Own Market by Number of Stores

3.2.4 The US Rent to Own Market by Revenue of Major Players

4. Impact of Covid-19

4.1 Impact on US Rent to Own Market

4.1.1 Increasing Importance of E-Commerce Distribution Channel

4.2 Response of Industry Players to COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Spike in Urbanization

5.1.2 Significant Population of International Migrants

5.1.3 Improved GDP

5.1.4 Consistent Income Inequality

5.1.5 Growing Share for Rental Housing

5.1.6 Rising Virtual Rent-to-Own Market

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Competition

5.2.2 Lack of Customer Security

5.2.3 Competition from Retailers

5.2.4 Low Profit Margin

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Hike in Internet Penetration

5.3.2 Rollout of Smartphone as New Category

5.3.3 Rapid Pace in Technological Advancements

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Rent to Own Market Players Comparison

6.2 The US Rent to Own Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.3 The US Rent to Own Market Players by Number of Stores

6.4 The US Rent to Own Players by Market Share

7. Company Profiles (Business & Financial Overview, Strategies)

7.1 Rent-A-Center

7.2 Aaron Inc.

7.3 FlexShopper Inc.

7.4 goeasy Ltd.



