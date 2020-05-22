Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The clinical trials packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% to reach US$1.482 billion by 2025. The increasing importance of proper packaging techniques in order to preserve the quality of the medicines for clinical trials and the presence of the stringent guidelines is leading to market players providing effective and enhanced clinical trial packing solutions and services to end-users.



As there been an increase in the number of orphan diseases or rare diseases which is affecting the population throughout the world, there has been a surge in the number of clinical trials that are being carried out worldwide. This is calling for medicine and pharmaceutical manufacturers to come up with better formulations and effective compositions in order to control these diseases effectively. Consequently, it is putting a burden on the clinical trial packing companies and players to improve the state and the quality of their packing solutions as there is critical issue involved in the packaging and of sensitive drugs for the clinical trials.



The North American region is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period, which is attributable to the fact that the pharmaceutical and packing industry in the US is flourishing and due to the increasing influx of investments. In addition, there are stringent guidelines in place for the packaging of the medicine to be used for clinical trials by organizations such as FDA that must be complied with by the market players in order to minimize their losses and avoid the imposition of heavy penalties.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Clinical Trials Packaging Market Analysis, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Vials

5.3. Blisters

5.4. Tubes

5.5. Bottles

5.6. Bags and Pouches

5.7. Others



6. Clinical Trials Packaging Market Analysis, by Material Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Plastic

6.3. Glass

6.4. Metal

6.5. Paper



7. Clinical Trials Packaging Market Analysis, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.3. South America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.6. Asia Pacific



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Piramal Pharma Solutions

9.2. Almac Group

9.3. Fisher Clinical Services, Inc.

9.4. Clinical Supplies Management Holdings Inc.

9.5. Xerimis

9.6. PCI Services

9.7. Quay Pharma

9.8. Bilcare Ltd

9.9. August Faller GmbH & Co. KG

9.10. Lonza Group Ltd.

9.11. Rhenochem AG

9.12. Mikart, LLC



