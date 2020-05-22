New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Thermometers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721218/?utm_source=GNW

2 billion by the year 2027. The sudden surge in demand is due to the rise of temperature screening and monitoring as a popular, prominent and even mandatory practice in countries worldwide. With fever being a telltale symptom of COVID-19, this pandemic has pushed up the importance and use case scenarios for thermometers. From consumers, hospitals, healthcare response teams, airports, offices, malls, supermarkets, restaurants to cinema halls, have all stepped up the use of thermometers for screening for COVID-19 infections. Infrared thermometers are widely preferred for screening in large public spaces given their non-contact benefit. As community spread begins in most countries worldwide, over the counter (OTC) sales of digital thermometers in the consumer market are rising as well informed and aware citizens resort to self-screening and monitoring. Use of thermometers among public health officials has also skyrocketed with governments imposing mandatory screening, contact tracing and strict quarantine for people with COVID-19 symptoms. Until a vaccine is ready, temperature monitoring will be the new norm and will become as commonplace as security checks after the 9/11 attacks. With the sudden spurt in demand for medical thermometers, manufacturers are struggling to keep up with supply.



- Crucial to the market’s growth will be continuous technological innovations, developments and launch of advanced electronic variants. The connection between basal body temperature and disease makes clinical thermometry the most important aspect of everyday doctoring. Thermoregulation in humans is vital for healthy organ function and metabolism. Given the fact that raised body temperature as a result of increased antibody production is the first sign that the body is preparing to fight infection, physicians everywhere draw conclusions and make their first hypothesis about the disease based on thermometer readings. As a result, body temperature is one of the vital signs physician watch out for in addition to blood pressure, pulse rate and respiration rate. While new and reemerging infectious diseases is the founding growth driver for the market, other factors also influencing growth include rising consumer awareness over the importance of body temperature monitoring as an effective way to recognize infections prior to clinical diagnosis; higher than global average birth rates in developing countries and the ensuing rise in demand for rectal baby thermometers; growing preference for disposable adult, infant and pediatric thermometers due to concerns over cross infections and hassles associated with regular sterilization; replacement of mercury thermometers with digital thermometers; higher sales of infrared forehead and ear thermometers supported by benefits such as fast, accurate readings and higher hygiene and convenience benefits.



- Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure and the resulting expanding base of hospitals and clinics in countries such as China and India; strong demand for mercury-free thermometers given the safety issues created by a broken mercury thermometer; expanding base of educated and affluent middle class population and the resulting importance of thermometers as an indispensable fixture in household medicine cabinets; spread of highly infectious diseases like Ebola in emerging tropical countries and the ensuing demand for non-contact thermometers.





Increasing Need to Accurately Measure Body Temperature in Covid-19 Buoys Medical Thermometers Market Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Worldwide Total Global COVID-19 Cases Distribution (in Percentage) by Country COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: Total Cases, Deaths, Cases Per Million Population and Deaths Per Million Population for Top Nations (As of 23rd April 2020) Body Temperature Checking Takes Precedence in Covid-19 and Other Infections Digital Thermometers Dominate the Medical Thermometers Market Infrared Thermometers Witness Rapid Growth No. of Cases and Deaths Due to Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Worldwide: 2014 to June 2017 The US and Europe Lead the Global Medical Thermometers Market Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid Growth Competitive Scenario Recent Market Activity

A&D Medical (USA) American Diagnostic Corporation (USA) Briggs Healthcare (USA) Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA) Easywell Biomedicals, Inc. (Taiwan) Exergen Corporation (USA) Geratherm Medical AG (Germany) Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited (India) Kaz USA, Inc. (USA) Microlife Corporation (Taiwan) Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan) RG Medical Diagnostics (USA) Terumo Corporation (Japan) Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)

Non-Contact Thermometers Score over Contact Thermometers Employers Focus on Temperature Screening at Workplaces to Boost Thermometer Demand Regulatory Guidance on Temperature Screening at Workplaces United States Canada Europe Asia-Pacific Parks & Attractions Brace Temperature Screening for Guests amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Amazon to Start Temperature Screening of Warehouse Workers amidst Growing Unrest about COVID-19 Exposure Governments and Businesses Use Thermometer Guns to Screen People for COVID-19 Thermal Camera Makers Grapple with Surging Demand amidst Increasing Focus on Temperature Checks China Installs Facial Recognition Thermometers in Buses to Detect Symptoms of COVID-19 Infection in Passengers Thermometer Makers Introduce Innovative Solutions to Support Fight against COVID-19 Vendors Offer Advanced Products for Temperature Screening Select Launches and Innovations of Medical Thermometers in Recent Years Healthcare Agencies Betting on Digital Smart Thermometers to Identify COVID-19 Hotspots Smart Thermometers - A Fast Evolving Market Wireless Thermometers - Viable Solution for Undisturbed Temperature Monitoring Nanoscale Thermometer - The Next Frontier in Technology Advancement Smart Thermometers to Aid in Flu Forecasting Wearable Thermometers - An Ideal Solution for Infants and Neonates No-Fuss Infant Thermometers - An Expanding Market Companies Explore the Body Temperature Monitoring Pills Market Digital Thermometers Continue Steady Growth Maximum Error Shown by Mercury Thermometers and Digital Thermometers over a Temperature Range Challenges Associated with Digital Thermometers Thermometers in Various Hues Attract Customer Attention Issues and Concerns Mercury Thermometers Near an End Ban on the Use of Mercury Thermometers Accuracy Concerns of Infrared Thermometers MACRO DRIVERS Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market for Medical Thermometers Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s) Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in ‘000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years (2015 & 2020P) Exponential Increase in Urban Population to Drive Market Expansion Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Table 1: Medical Thermometers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Medical Thermometers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Medical Thermometers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Digital (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Digital (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Digital (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Infrared (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Infrared (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Infrared (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Other Product Types (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Other Product Types (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Hospitals & Clinics (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Hospitals & Clinics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Hospitals & Clinics (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Home Care (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Home Care (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Home Care (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES COVID-19 Outbreak Makes Medical Thermometers Disappear from US Retail Shelves Leading US Employers Deploying Infrared Thermometers for COVID-

Detection CDC’s Recommendations for Critical Workers Who May Have Been Exposed to COVID-19 Digital Thermometers Replace Mercury Thermometers Infrared Thermometers Register Healthy Growth Market Trends & Issues Epidemics Drive Thermometer Sales Home Healthcare - Major Revenue Generating Segment Aging Baby Boomer Push Growth US Resident Population by Age Group (2016-2060) (in Million) Percentage Breakdown of US Resident Population by Age Group: (2016-2060) Market Analytics Table 22: United States Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Medical Thermometers Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 24: United States Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: United States Medical Thermometers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Medical Thermometers Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 27: Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 28: Canadian Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Canadian Medical Thermometers Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 30: Medical Thermometers Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 31: Canadian Medical Thermometers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Medical Thermometers Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 33: Canadian Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 34: Japanese Market for Medical Thermometers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Medical Thermometers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: Japanese Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical Thermometers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Japanese Medical Thermometers Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 39: Medical Thermometers Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA China to Curb Production of Mercury Containing Medical Devices Market Analytics Table 40: Chinese Medical Thermometers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 42: Chinese Medical Thermometers Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 43: Chinese Demand for Medical Thermometers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Medical Thermometers Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 45: Chinese Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE EU Bans Mercury-Based Thermometers Infection Control Awareness Drives Demand for Non-Contact Thermometers Market Analytics Table 46: European Medical Thermometers Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 47: Medical Thermometers Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: European Medical Thermometers Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: European Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 50: Medical Thermometers Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: European Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: European Medical Thermometers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 53: Medical Thermometers Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: European Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Ban on Mercury Thermometers - A Review Market Analytics Table 55: Medical Thermometers Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: French Medical Thermometers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 57: French Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Medical Thermometers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 59: French Medical Thermometers Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 60: French Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 61: Medical Thermometers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: German Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: German Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Medical Thermometers Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: German Medical Thermometers Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 66: Medical Thermometers Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 67: Italian Medical Thermometers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: Italian Medical Thermometers Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 70: Italian Demand for Medical Thermometers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Medical Thermometers Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 72: Italian Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Medical Thermometers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Medical Thermometers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: United Kingdom Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical Thermometers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: United Kingdom Medical Thermometers Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Medical Thermometers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 79: Spanish Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Spanish Medical Thermometers Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 81: Medical Thermometers Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 82: Spanish Medical Thermometers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Medical Thermometers Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 84: Spanish Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 85: Russian Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Medical Thermometers Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 87: Russian Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: Russian Medical Thermometers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Medical Thermometers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 90: Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 91: Rest of Europe Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 92: Medical Thermometers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: Rest of Europe Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Rest of Europe Medical Thermometers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 95: Medical Thermometers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Rest of Europe Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 97: Asia-Pacific Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 98: Medical Thermometers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Asia-Pacific Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Medical Thermometers Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Asia-Pacific Medical Thermometers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Medical Thermometers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 104: Asia-Pacific Medical Thermometers Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 106: Medical Thermometers Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Australian Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Australian Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Medical Thermometers Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Australian Medical Thermometers Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 111: Medical Thermometers Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Mercury Thermometers Phase Out Market Analytics Table 112: Indian Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Indian Medical Thermometers Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 114: Medical Thermometers Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 115: Indian Medical Thermometers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Medical Thermometers Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 117: Indian Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 118: Medical Thermometers Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: South Korean Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 120: Medical Thermometers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Medical Thermometers Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: South Korean Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 123: Medical Thermometers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Thermometers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: Medical Thermometers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical Thermometers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2

to 2027 Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Thermometers Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 129: Medical Thermometers Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 130: Latin American Medical Thermometers Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 131: Medical Thermometers Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 132: Latin American Medical Thermometers Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 133: Latin American Medical Thermometers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 134: Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 135: Latin American Medical Thermometers Marketby Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 136: Latin American Demand for Medical Thermometers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: Medical Thermometers Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 138: Latin American Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 139: Argentinean Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 140: Medical Thermometers Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 141: Argentinean Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 142: Argentinean Medical Thermometers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 143: Medical Thermometers Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Argentinean Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 145: Medical Thermometers Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 146: Brazilian Medical Thermometers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 147: Brazilian Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 148: Medical Thermometers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 149: Brazilian Medical Thermometers Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 150: Brazilian Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 151: Medical Thermometers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 152: Mexican Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 153: Mexican Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Medical Thermometers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 155: Mexican Medical Thermometers Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 156: Medical Thermometers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 157: Rest of Latin America Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2

to 2027 Table 158: Medical Thermometers Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 159: Rest of Latin America Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Rest of Latin America Medical Thermometers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 161: Medical Thermometers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 162: Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 163: The Middle East Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 164: Medical Thermometers Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 165: The Middle East Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 166: The Middle East Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2

to 2027 Table 167: The Middle East Medical Thermometers Historic Marketby Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 168: Medical Thermometers Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 169: The Middle East Medical Thermometers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: Medical Thermometers Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 171: The Middle East Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 172: Iranian Market for Medical Thermometers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 173: Medical Thermometers Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 174: Iranian Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical Thermometers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Iranian Medical Thermometers Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 177: Medical Thermometers Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 178: Israeli Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 179: Medical Thermometers Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 180: Israeli Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 181: Israeli Medical Thermometers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 182: Medical Thermometers Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 183: Israeli Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 184: Saudi Arabian Medical Thermometers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 186: Saudi Arabian Medical Thermometers Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Medical Thermometers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 188: Medical Thermometers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 189: Saudi Arabian Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 190: Medical Thermometers Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: United Arab Emirates Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 192: Medical Thermometers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Medical Thermometers Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: United Arab Emirates Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 195: Medical Thermometers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 196: Medical Thermometers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Rest of Middle East Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 198: Rest of Middle East Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: Medical Thermometers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: Rest of Middle East Medical Thermometers Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 201: Medical Thermometers Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 202: African Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 203: Medical Thermometers Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 204: African Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: African Medical Thermometers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 206: Medical Thermometers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 207: Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Total Companies Profiled: 179

