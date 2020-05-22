Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Benzene Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, Technology, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Benzene demand is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. Growing consumption of Benzene derivatives in the automotive industry for manufacturing synthetic rubber has increased Benzene demand in the global market and demand is anticipated to increase further due to robust growth in the automotive market.

A growing demand for rubber processing chemicals, nylon reins and synthetic fibers is also driving the downstream market for Benzene derivatives. Ethylbenzene which is one of the derivatives of Benzene, finds application in producing styrene and growing demand of styrene-based polymers such as polystyrene, styrene-acrylonitrile reins, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene rubber in the disposable medical devices and consumer electronics is also boosting the Benzene market globally.



Amongst the five regions (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America), Asia Pacific region holds the largest volume share of the global Benzene market. Recently, working from home imposed by the government due to COVID-19 could affect gasoline demand. Moreover, working from home is contributing to greater usage of home food delivery, online shopping, electronic devices and electrical appliances which will contribute towards the demand of Benzene during the forecast period.



Objective of the Study:

The primary objective was to evaluate and forecast Benzene capacity, production, demand and demand-supply gap globally.

To categorize Benzene demand based on end-use, region and sales channel.

To study company shares in the Global Benzene Market.

To identify major customers of Benzene globally.

To evaluate and forecast Benzene pricing in the Global Benzene Market.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Global Benzene Market.

To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in the Global Benzene Market.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders, such as Benzene manufacturers, distributors, importers and end-users. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



In this report, the Global Benzene Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Market, by End-Use - Ethylbenzene, Cumene, Cyclohexane, Nitrobenzene and Others (Linear Alkyl Benzene, Maleic Anhydride etc.)

Market, by Sales Channel - Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales

Market, by Region - APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America

Market, by Region

APAC - China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, India

Europe - Germany, France, Russia, Belgium, Spain, United Kingdom

North America - United States, Mexico, Canada

MEA - Saudi Arabia, Iran, South Africa

South America - Brazil, Argentina, Chile

Competitive Landscape

Competition Outlook: Outlook of leading 10 players based on product portfolio, market pricing, average selling price, sales footprint, etc.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the Global Benzene Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. Global Benzene Outlook, 2015-2030

2.1. Capacity, By Volume

2.2. Production

2.3. Operating Efficiency



3. Global Benzene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

3.1. By End Use (Ethylbenzene, Cumene, Cyclohexane, Nitrobenzene, Others)

3.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)

3.3. By Region

3.4. By Company



4. APAC Benzene Outlook, 2015-2030

4.1. Capacity, By Volume

4.2. Production

4.3. Operating Efficiency



5. APAC Benzene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

5.1. By End Use (Ethylbenzene, Cumene, Cyclohexane, Nitrobenzene, Others)

5.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)

5.3. By Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, India)



6. China Benzene Outlook, 2015-2030

6.1. Capacity, By Volume

6.2. Production

6.3. Operating Efficiency



7. China Benzene Demand-Supply Scenario, 2015-2030, By Volume

7.1. Demand

7.2. Supply

7.3. Gap



8. China Benzene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

8.1. By End Use (Ethylbenzene, Cumene, Cyclohexane, Nitrobenzene, Others)

8.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)

8.3. By Region



9. Pricing

9.1. Weekly (Historical)

9.2. Monthly (Historical)

9.3. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Profiles

10.1.1. Basic Details

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

10.1.4. Expansion Plans

10.1.5. SWOT Analysis

10.1.6. Key Strategy



11. Top News/Deals



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & developments



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

China National Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec)

ExxonMobil Corporation

GS Caltex

Haldia Petrochemicals

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

JXTG Holdings

Reliance Industries Limited

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rngd4e

