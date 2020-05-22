Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Benzene Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, Technology, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Benzene demand is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. Growing consumption of Benzene derivatives in the automotive industry for manufacturing synthetic rubber has increased Benzene demand in the global market and demand is anticipated to increase further due to robust growth in the automotive market.
A growing demand for rubber processing chemicals, nylon reins and synthetic fibers is also driving the downstream market for Benzene derivatives. Ethylbenzene which is one of the derivatives of Benzene, finds application in producing styrene and growing demand of styrene-based polymers such as polystyrene, styrene-acrylonitrile reins, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene rubber in the disposable medical devices and consumer electronics is also boosting the Benzene market globally.
Amongst the five regions (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America), Asia Pacific region holds the largest volume share of the global Benzene market. Recently, working from home imposed by the government due to COVID-19 could affect gasoline demand. Moreover, working from home is contributing to greater usage of home food delivery, online shopping, electronic devices and electrical appliances which will contribute towards the demand of Benzene during the forecast period.
Objective of the Study:
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders, such as Benzene manufacturers, distributors, importers and end-users. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.
In this report, the Global Benzene Market has been segmented into the following categories:
Competitive Landscape
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product & Technology Overview
2. Global Benzene Outlook, 2015-2030
2.1. Capacity, By Volume
2.2. Production
2.3. Operating Efficiency
3. Global Benzene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
3.1. By End Use (Ethylbenzene, Cumene, Cyclohexane, Nitrobenzene, Others)
3.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
3.3. By Region
3.4. By Company
4. APAC Benzene Outlook, 2015-2030
4.1. Capacity, By Volume
4.2. Production
4.3. Operating Efficiency
5. APAC Benzene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
5.1. By End Use (Ethylbenzene, Cumene, Cyclohexane, Nitrobenzene, Others)
5.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
5.3. By Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, India)
6. China Benzene Outlook, 2015-2030
6.1. Capacity, By Volume
6.2. Production
6.3. Operating Efficiency
7. China Benzene Demand-Supply Scenario, 2015-2030, By Volume
7.1. Demand
7.2. Supply
7.3. Gap
8. China Benzene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
8.1. By End Use (Ethylbenzene, Cumene, Cyclohexane, Nitrobenzene, Others)
8.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
8.3. By Region
9. Pricing
9.1. Weekly (Historical)
9.2. Monthly (Historical)
9.3. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Company Profiles
10.1.1. Basic Details
10.1.2. Financials
10.1.3. Segmental/Product Information
10.1.4. Expansion Plans
10.1.5. SWOT Analysis
10.1.6. Key Strategy
11. Top News/Deals
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & developments
14. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
