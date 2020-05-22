Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Oral Care Products Market: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides forecasts and analysis for the pet oral care products market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the pet oral care products market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the pet oral care products market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for pet oral care products market was valued at approximately USD 1.70 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2.81 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2019 and 2025.

Periodontal disease is one of the most common diseases occurring in pets, usually cats and dogs. This disease has serious health complications in pets which results in the loss of teeth at the beginning which may eventually lead to failure of organs and then to death of the animal. Globally the demand for pet oral care products is increasing drastically due to rising awareness among pet owners about the health of their pets, an increase in pet ownership and a rise in pet insurance. Additionally, wide adoption of technologically advanced, innovative and new oral care products are expected to be major drivers contributing to the growth of pet oral care products market. Also, the effective role of distribution channels and an increase in pet hospitals and pet clinics is also driving the pet oral care products market.



North America dominated the global pet oral care products market. The main reason for North America's domination is due to rising animal adoption rates and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. Rising oral care complications among pets and improvements in the pet insurance sector together with a rise in the number of pet clinics and hospitals in this region are some of the factors which drive the North American market. Europe was the second largest pet oral care products market in 2018 globally. Growing demand for technological advancements and innovative and new diagnostic equipment are major factors driving the demand for pet oral care products market in Europe. Asia Pacific is estimated to be growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This high growth is attributable to increasing high adoption rates in emerging economies like China and India. Intense distribution channels and an increase in the number of government veterinary hospitals and private veterinary clinics are the main factors which are driving the Asia Pacific market.

Global Pet Oral Care Products Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Tooth Brush

Tooth Paste

Mouth Wash

Medicines

Dental Wipes

Diagnostic Equipment's

Global Pet Oral Care Products Market: Animal Type Segment Analysis

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Global Pet Oral Care Products Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Veterinary hospitals

Private clinics

Home care

Colleges and universities

Global Pet Oral Care Products Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

