The global filters industry is facing a number of challenges as it deals with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. How has the macroeconomic environment changed and what does it mean for the global filters industry going forward?

The "COVID-19 Economic Impact Report: Global Filters" report looks at how the expected impact of the pandemic on the current macroeconomic environment compares to other major events since 2000, including the bursting of technology bubble, the SARS outbreak, the 2009 global downturn, and the European financial crisis. It also provides a historical view of global industry sales since 2000, a look at how the industry is being currently impacted, and estimates for global industry sales through 2023.

Products considered:

internal combustion engine and related filters, including oil, air intake, and fuel filters

fluid filters, including fluid power filters and consumer water filters

air filters, including panel and pocket filters and fabric air pollution filters

The leading markets for filters are:

transportation equipment, particularly motor vehicles and motorcycles

manufacturing

consumer

utilities

off-road equipment

other markets (e.g., food and service industry, medical devices, recreation products)

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Macroeconomic Overview

Number of Covid-19 Cases in the US

Global Filters Market: Historical Perspective

Covid-19 Pandemic vs Recent Recessions

Global Filters Market: Covid-19 Impact

Additional Information

