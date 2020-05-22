Denver, CO, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nothing says summer quite like the smell and sound of real beef sizzling on the grill, and there’s no better time to enjoy a juicy burger than on May 28 for National Beef Burger Day. While beef burgers are always a good idea, this year, the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, partnered with National Day Calendar to designate May 28 as National Beef Burger Day and create a special occasion for families across the country to come together and celebrate their love of real beef burgers.

National Beef Burger Day, previously known as National Hamburger Day, is all about honoring America’s favorite grilling protein – beef! According to Google, hamburgers were one of the most searched recipes in last month, and that makes sense because today’s consumers are eating beef more frequently than ever before. More than 95 percent of consumers are eating beef, and more than 70 percent of consumers say they are consuming beef at least weekly or more, according to the Consumer Beef Tracker managed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff.

In celebration of National Beef Burger Day, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. is encouraging people to share a photo of their favorite real beef burger and use the hashtag #BeefBurgerBrag, as well as tag @BeefItsWhatsForDinner on Facebook leading up to May 28. Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. will be giving away a grilling pack to several lucky beef burger lovers in appreciation for sharing their #BeefBurgerBrag. The contest closes May 29, and winners will be announced on June 1!

Those looking for inspiration for their #BeefBurgerBrag can find a bonanza of mouthwatering burger recipes at BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com. The most popular burger recipes on the site include:

Lean Mean Cheeseburger: The most searched for burger recipe on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com, this burger will keep you feeling full and fit with 93 percent lean ground beef, oats, low fat cheese and a whole wheat bun. Classic Beef Cheeseburgers: A simple crowd pleaser sure to make even the pickiest of eaters happy at mealtime. Zesty Barbecue Cheeseburgers: This recipe kicks the classic burger up a notch with the addition of barbecue sauce. Deli Burgers: This burger recipe mixes things up with the addition of corned beef, mustard and swiss cheese on rye bread. Caribbean Beef Burgers with Mango Salsa: Spicy, sweet and oh-so-simple, this burger has a peppery boost from jerk seasoning, but finishes cool thanks to freshly chopped mango salsa. Maple-Bacon Beer Burger: Maple and beer team up to take this classic bacon cheeseburger to the next level.

“Americans love burgers and there’s no substitute for a real beef burger sizzling on the grill,” said Alisa Harrison, senior vice president of Global Marketing and Research at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. “National Beef Burger Day is a delicious way to celebrate the start of summer and recognize the farmers and ranchers working hard to keep beef on grills and dinner tables across the country.”

For more mouthwatering recipes, cooking lessons and beefy burger inspiration, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Hillary Makens National Cattlemen's Beef Association 303-850-3385 hmakens@beef.org