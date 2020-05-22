New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anesthesia Disposables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721208/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$323.5 Million by the year 2025, Anesthesia Breathing Circuits will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Anesthesia Breathing Circuits will reach a market size of US$16.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$57.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





ANESTHESIA DISPOSABLES MCP-3

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Anesthesia Disposables: A Mature Market Recent Market Activity Breathing Circuits and LMAs Dominate the Market Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities Breathing Circuits - A Major Anesthesia Disposable Segment Endotracheal Tubes Market Driven by Coated Variants, Replaced by LMAs Increasing Concerns on Nosocomial Infections Tilt Demand towards Single-Use Products Anti-microbial Coatings Gain Attention in ETTs Increasing Availability of Cuffed ETTs to Drive Adoption in Children LMAs See Sizable Growth in Adoption Endotracheal Tubes Vs Laryngeal Mask Airways - A Comparison on Select Parameters Leveraging on Low Costs Increasing Shift towards Disposables Technological Advancements Competition Anesthesia Face Masks Witness Steady Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Anesthesia Disposables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ambu A/S (Denmark) Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Northern Ireland) Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland) Intersurgical Ltd. (UK) Intersurgical Ltd. (UK) Medtronic Plc. (Ireland) Mercury Medical (USA) Smiths Medical, (USA) Teleflex, Inc. (USA) Vyaire Medical Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Population Drives Anesthesia Disposables Market Rise in Surgical Procedures Spurs Sales of Anesthesia Disposables Disposables: Vital to Reduce Cross-Contamination and HAIs Pediatric Airway Management - A Key Component of Intensive Care Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth Cardiovascular Diseases: A Significant Contributor to Market Growth Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Anesthesia Disposables Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators Market Gains from Increase in Cosmetic Surgeries

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Anesthesia Disposables Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Anesthesia Breathing Circuits (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Anesthesia Breathing Circuits (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Laryngeal Mask Airways (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Laryngeal Mask Airways (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Endotracheal Tubes (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Endotracheal Tubes (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 9: Anesthesia Gas Masks (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2027 Table 10: Anesthesia Gas Masks (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Anesthesia Disposables Market Share (in %) by Company: 2

& 2025 Market Analytics Table 11: United States Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 12: United States Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 13: Canadian Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Anesthesia Disposables Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2020 and 2027 JAPAN Table 15: Japanese Market for Anesthesia Disposables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: Japanese Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 17: Chinese Anesthesia Disposables Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 18: Chinese Anesthesia Disposables Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Anesthesia Disposables Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: European Anesthesia Disposables Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 20: European Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 21: European Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 22: European Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 23: Anesthesia Disposables Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 24: French Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 25: Anesthesia Disposables Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: German Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 27: Italian Anesthesia Disposables Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 28: Italian Anesthesia Disposables Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 29: United Kingdom Market for Anesthesia Disposables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 30: United Kingdom Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 31: Spanish Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Anesthesia Disposables Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2020 and 2027 RUSSIA Table 33: Russian Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 34: Russian Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 35: Rest of Europe Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 36: Rest of Europe Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 37: Asia-Pacific Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 38: Asia-Pacific Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 39: Anesthesia Disposables Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 40: Asia-Pacific Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 41: Anesthesia Disposables Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 42: Australian Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 43: Indian Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Anesthesia Disposables Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2020 and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 45: Anesthesia Disposables Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 47: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Anesthesia Disposables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: Rest of Asia-Pacific Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 49: Latin American Anesthesia Disposables Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 50: Latin American Anesthesia Disposables Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027 Table 51: Latin American Anesthesia Disposables Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 52: Latin American Anesthesia Disposables Marketby Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 53: Argentinean Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 54: Argentinean Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 55: Anesthesia Disposables Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Brazilian Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 57: Anesthesia Disposables Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 58: Mexican Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 59: Rest of Latin America Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 60: Rest of Latin America Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 61: The Middle East Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 62: The Middle East Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027 Table 63: The Middle East Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 64: Anesthesia Disposables Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Segment for 2

and 2027 IRAN Table 65: Iranian Market for Anesthesia Disposables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 66: Iranian Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 67: Israeli Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 68: Israeli Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 69: Saudi Arabian Anesthesia Disposables Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 70: Saudi Arabian Anesthesia Disposables Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 71: Anesthesia Disposables Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 72: Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 73: Anesthesia Disposables Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Rest of Middle East Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 75: African Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 76: African Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled:



