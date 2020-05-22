Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the aviation industry, "EasyJet Struck by Sophisticated Cyber Attack"



EasyJet Reports 9 Million Customers Affected by Security Breach



EasyJet has revealed that the personal information, including email addresses and travel details, of 9 million customers was accessed in a highly sophisticated cyber attack. Of the 9 million customers affected, over 2,000 had their credit card details stolen. No passport details were accessed in the attack. EasyJet did not give details on how attackers gained access to customers’ details but reports that it has closed off the unauthorized access and reported the breach to the National Cyber Security Center and the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).



Following the advice of the ICO, EasyJet has already contacted customers whose credit card information was accessed to warn them to be extra vigilant about the possibility of phishing attempts. Other customers affected will be contacted by no later than the 26th of May. This is one of the largest security breaches to have affected a UK company and could leave EasyJet open to heavy fines at a time when airlines are already under severe financial pressure. A similar security breach in 2018 resulted in a fine of GBP183 million for British Airways.



