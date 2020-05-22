Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disposable Medical Gloves: COVID-19 Impact Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the global market for disposable medical gloves. Disposable medical gloves are made primarily from latex, nitrile, vinyl, TPE, or CPE. They can be powdered or powder-free.
This study reviews examination gloves, surgical gloves and laboratory gloves. It assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the global medical disposable gloves market and reviews demand by region including US and Canada, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa and the Middle East.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Study Scope and Definitions
3. Historical Trends & Forecast Market Trends
4. Impact of Covid-19
5. Global Overview
6. Methodology
7. Further Information
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
