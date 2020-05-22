Ola Holen, Chairman of the Board of Hofseth BioCare ASA, has in connection to the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 25 May 2020, received proxy rights from shareholders representing 158 596 305 shares in the company, equal to approx. 48.2 per cent of the voting rights.

Mr. Holen owns as per the registration date for the AGM a total of 1 465 253 shares, equal to 0.45 per cent of the outstanding shares in HBC. 935 388 shares is owned via his fully owned company, Paso AS, and 529 865 shares are held privately.

After the receipt of the above-mentioned proxies, Mr. Holen represents a total of 160 061 558 shares, equal to 48.64 per cent of the voting rights at the Annual General meeting in Hofseth BioCare ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Mob: +47 93632966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian biotech company that develops high-value ingredients and finished products. Ingredients are further developed into discovery and pre-clinical studies in multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are development towards a Gastro-Intestinal (GI) Protective Medical Food, Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and future phase 1 studies on treatment of Anemia and NEC-IBD with Salmon Protein Hydrolysate fractions.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, traceability and optimal utilization of natural resources. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, Chicago, Mumbai, Palo Alto and Tokyo.

HBC is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange Axess list with ticker "HBC". More information about Hofseth BioCare at hofsethbiocare.com and facebook.com/hofsethbiocare

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act