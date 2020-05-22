New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721196/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$243.5 Billion by the year 2025, Ferro-Alloy Castings will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.8 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ferro-Alloy Castings will reach a market size of US$11.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$48 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude Recent Market Activity Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Manufacturing Sectors Promise Stronger Growth for Metal Stamping, Forgings and Castings Industry Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth Developing Countries Continue to be Growth Engines Continued Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Adds to the Demand for Metal Stampings,Forgings and Castings in Developing Countries Non-BRIC Emerging Markets to Supplement DecliningGrowth in BRICs in the Coming Decade Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Alcoa Corporation (USA) American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (USA) Bharat Forge Limited (India) DAYTON Lamina Corporation (USA) Doncasters Group (UK) Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland) Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) Meridian Lightweight Technologies (USA) Precision Castparts Corp. (USA) Wyman-Gordon (USA) SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea) Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA) Sumitomo Corporation (Japan) Tower International (USA) Voestalpine AG (Austria) Worthington Industries (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Metal Stamping - Major Product Market Ferro-Alloy Castings - The Fastest GrowingProduct Category Gray Iron Castings - The Most Popular Ferro-AlloyCastings Category Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Segment Maintains SteadyDemand Riding on Aluminum Castings Demand Aluminum Castings Represent the Most Popular Category While Magnesium Castings Remains the Fastest Growing Inevitable Rise in Demand for Production Machinery to Drive Demand for Metal Stampings, Forgings & Castings Demand for Industrial Valves Aids in Market Growth Encouraging Growth in Commercial Aircraft OrdersAugur Well for the Market Global Focus on Solar & Wind Energy Sector HelpSpur Market Opportunities in Power Industry Key Opportunity Indicators Rise in Automotive Production Augurs Well forthe Market Market Opportunities Key Issues & Challenges Emergence of Plastics as a Fast Growing SubstituteBothers the Market - A Major Challenge Captive In-house Casting Operations of End-Customers Threatening Market Prospects for Dedicated Metal Casters Growing Raw Material Prices & Supply Concerns Continue to Post Stiff Challenge Newer Possibilities in Forging Processes Deploying High- Entropy-Alloys Stereolithography for the Process of Investment Casting Micro Cold Forging Process Maximizes Service Life of Forging Dies Revolutionary Metal 3D Printing to OvercomeShortcomings of Traditional Metal Casting Additive Manufacturing Improves Durability andMechanical Properties of Forging Preforms New Isothermal Press Technology Facilitates Forgingof Titanium Aluminide Development of Specialized Aerospace Materials Spurs Innovation in Metal Stampings,Forgings and Castings Robotic Metal Stampings, Forgings and Castingsto Rise in Popularity Precision Stampings Comes to the Fore Technological Trends in Forging Segment R & D Efforts Promise a Bright Future for Magnesium Castings Innovation in Magnesium Alloys Other Developments Over the Years A New Approach to Semi-Solid Metal (SSM) Casting Finite-Element Analysis (FEA) Brush-based Active Robotic Deburring (BARD) Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Statistical Process Control (SPC) Direct Shell Production Casting (DSPC) Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) New Technology from Georg Fischer New Casting-Cleaning System from Seghers Keppel Lost Foam Casting - No Longer Ignored Natural Aging Aluminum Cast Alloys

