The "Global Industrial & Institutional (I&I) Disinfectants & Sanitizers: COVID-19 Impact Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new study provides essential data to help companies understand the size of the industry, and how demand trends will vary regionally and by major market application, including food and beverage manufacturing, healthcare, and foodservice.

Findings in this 49-slide presentation include the sharp rise in healthcare applications in 2020 and the longer term return to more sustainable levels in all markets in 2024.

Annual historical trends are provided for the years 2015 through 2019. Forecasts are provided for the years 2020 and 2024. Demand by major global region, market and supply chain issues are also analyzed.

Disinfectants are products used on hard surfaces for the near elimination of bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.

Sanitizers lower but do not eliminate the number of infectious pathogens on a surface.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Study Scope and Definitions



3. Historical Trends & Forecast Market Trends



4. Impact of Covid-19

Covid-19 Virus Trends

Economic Impact of Pandemic

Impact on I&I Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market

5. Demand by Region

2020 Outlook

Regional Trends

Per Capita Demand by Country

North America

Central & South America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia/Pacific

Africa/Mideast

6. Demand by Market

Scope & Overview

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Foodservice

Other Markets

7. Production

Supply Chain Issues

Leading Suppliers

8. Methodology



9. Further Information

