PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")

Cambridge (UK) 22 May 2020: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMichael Rottenborn
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameGlobal Graphics PLC
b)LEI213800ZFW446QIHAB654
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary share

 

GB00BYN5BY03
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares to comply with minimum director holdings as per the Company’s Articles of Association.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price

EUR 2.6400		Volume

100
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

 - Price		 

100

 EUR 264.00
e)Date of the transaction21 May 2020
f)Place of the transactionEuronext Brussels

About Global Graphics

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of platforms for digital inkjet printing and type design and development. Customers for digital inkjet technology include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy.  Those for font design include numerous international brands, from manufacturers such as Mercedes Benz and Siemens, to digital media and epublishing companies.  Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK.  Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the type foundry, URW Type Foundry, and the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; and the pre-press software specialists Xitron.

 

