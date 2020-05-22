Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Test Kits Market in North America 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coronavirus test kits market in North America is poised to grow by $ 116.27 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of -31% during the forecast period. This report on the coronavirus test kits market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The market is driven by the regional outbreak of coronavirus and Fastrack approval of diagnostic kits. The study identifies product innovations as one of the prime drivers of the coronavirus test kits market growth in North America during the next few years.
The coronavirus test kits market in North America is segmented as below:
By End User
The coronavirus test kits market in North America covers the following areas:
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coronavirus test kits market in North America vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Co-Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Quidel Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the coronavirus test kits market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Customer landscape
Regional Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Companies Mentioned
