Reference is made to the announcement by Belships ASA earlier today regarding the share capital increase in connection with the acquisition of the Ultramax bulk carrier named BELHAVEN.



As partly consideration for the vessel, Takumi Senpaku Kaisha Ltd has today subscribed for 15,950,699 shares in Belships ASA.



Following the registration of the share capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and upon delivery of the shares, Takumi Senpaku Kaisha Ltd will, via Citibank, N.A. in Dublin, hold 15,950,699 shares in Belships ASA, equivalent to 6.99% of the total shares and votes of Belships ASA.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act