ATLANTA, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and energy industries, today released our ESG Performance Report, which is contained as a supplement to this release. As part of the report, we highlight our carbon reduction efforts as well as how we support our customers to achieve their net carbon zero emissions targets.



Chart is proud to be at the forefront of the clean energy transition as a leading provider of the technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and biomethane amongst other applications. This leadership position is possible not only because we have the broadest offering of innovative solutions for industrial gas and energy, but also because we are committed to global responsibility. Reporting our ESG performance is one of the ways we demonstrate accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. Here are some highlights of our ESG efforts:

We are enabling our customers to utilize natural gas as a bridge fuel to a low-carbon future, advancing technology for liquid hydrogen and other clean energy sources, as well as supporting greater access to clean water.

Our team members are our most valuable resource, from the engineers who design the products that reduce carbon emissions to the welders who assure the quality and integrity of our products. As an example of our investment, we launched three unique programs in the past twelve months to further develop and diversify our workforce and develop our next generation of leaders.

As a supplier accountable to hundreds of companies worldwide, Chart meets our customers’ requirements for information on our ESG performance.

Our Board of Directors is comprised of six directors (33% female) and governed with a separate Chairman and CEO.

We actively participate in the communities where we operate, through donations to charitable organizations, and fundraising for causes including cancer research, local hospitals, food banks, schools, and emergency services. In the past two months in response to our communities’ needs for personal protective equipment, we have donated over 3,000 industrial masks to healthcare workers.

“ESG is part of our culture,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart Industries President and CEO. “We are pleased that our ESG efforts extend beyond our business to impacting our customers’ ESG targets. For example, our nitrogen dosing equipment has helped beverage customers reduce the plastics used in their bottles by over 30%.”

Contact:

Jillian Evanko Chief Executive Officer 630-418-9403 jillian.evanko@chartindustries.com

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple market applications in Energy and Industrial Gas. Our unique product portfolio is used throughout the liquid gas supply chain in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart has domestic operations located across the United States and an international presence in Asia, Australia, Europe and South America. To learn more, visit www.Chartindustries.com .

A PDF accompanying this release is available here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2f442291-078d-44f3-8f33-92548b952767