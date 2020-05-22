New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Syringes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621736/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$10.6 Billion by the year 2025, Prefilled Syringes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$338 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$282.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Prefilled Syringes will reach a market size of US$463.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Syringes - A Prelude Recent Market Activity Current & Future Analysis Asia - Central for Future Growth Disposable Syringes Gain Wide Acceptance Growing Emphasis on Prevention of Needle Stick Injuries Drives Demand for Safety Syringes and Needles Government Regulations Push Demand for Safety Syringes Rising Incidence of HAIs Propels Demand for Safety Needles and Syringes Global Competitor Market Shares Syringes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Growing Emphasis on Prevention of Needle Stick Injuries Drives Demand for Safety Syringes and Needles Prefilled Syringes - A High Growth Market Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements Spur Growth in the Syringes Market Growing Need for Further Advancements in Safety Syringes Biologic Drugs Boost the Demand for Prefilled Syringes Industry Observes a Growing Trend towards Plastic Pre-Filled Syringes Advancements in Material and Device Technology Drive Momentum Patient Centric Designs Gain Attention Companies Focus on Addressing the Problems Associated with Silicone Lubrication New Materials Gain Attention Prevention of Blood Borne Infections through Safety Pre-Filled Syringes Dual/Multi-Chamber Syringes Gain Prominence Amid Rise in Number of Lyophilised Drugs Diabetes Management and Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices Prefilled Syringe Pen Injectors Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems Industry Witnesses Rapid Shift from Glass to Plastic Advancements in Manufacture of Pre-filled Syringes Automation Speeds Up in the Syringes Industry Filling and Stoppering Inspection of Prefilled Syringes Pain Free Shots - A Growing R&D Domain Disposal of Syringes - A Primary Issue Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes Alternative to Syringes - Potential Threats Insulin Infusion Pumps Preloaded Insulin Pens Pulmonary Drug Delivery Long-Term Macro Growth Drivers Global Healthcare Spending - A Review Demographics Spell Opportunities Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Diseases and Disabilities: Foundation for Market Growth Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace Unfurl the Market Potential Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Global Pandemics Contribute to Demand Rise in Prevalence of Diabetes to Benefit Demand Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in Dental Market

