Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Flexible Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$42.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Plastic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$115.4 Billion by the year 2025, Plastic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Plastic will reach a market size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead

Plastics - The Leading Flexible Packaging Material

F&B Leads the Application Space

Pharmaceutical Packaging - A Promising Application

Evolution in Flexible Packaging Solutions Brings New Opportunities

Synopsized Review of Demand Drivers

Flexible-Packaging Market - Global SWOT Analysis

Strengths and Weaknesses

Opportunities and Threats

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flexible Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Amcor Limited (Australia)

American Packaging Corporation (USA)

Bemis Company, Inc. (USA)

Berry Global, Inc. (USA)

AEP Industries, Inc. (USA)

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV (Netherlands)

Constantia Flexibles International GmbH (Austria)

Coveris Holdings S.A. (Luxembourg)

Huhtamki Oyj (Finland)

Mondi plc (UK)

Printpack Inc. (USA)

ProAmpac (USA)

Sealed Air Corporation (USA)

Sonoco Products Company (USA)

Wipak Oy (Finland)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pto0fh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900