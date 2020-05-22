Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Imaging Equipment Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Medical Imaging Equipment Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.5%. OEM, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$20.4 Million by the year 2025, OEM will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$215.7 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$175.1 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, OEM will reach a market size of US$1.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: A Primer

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment

Benefits Associated with Outsourcing Model Build Massive Momentum

Future Market Prospects Remain Highly Promising

Analysis by Geographic Region

Developed Regions: The Dominant Markets

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Clinics Infuses Momentum in Developing Regions

Analysis by Service Provider Type

OEMs Dominate the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market

Non-OEM Vendors Find Little Space to Thrive

Repair Contract Volumes

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Key Market Determinant

Evolving Role of In-House Service Departments

Reimbursement Policies

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Agfa HealthCare NV (Belgium)

Althea Group (Italy)

Medical Equipment Solutions and Applications Sagl (Switzerland)

BC Technical, Inc. (USA)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Esaote S.p.A (Italy)

Fonar Corporation (USA)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Hologic, Inc. (USA)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

TRIMEDX (USA)

Critical Importance of Imaging in Care Delivery & Persistent Need to Maintain Fully-Conditioned Imaging Equipment: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

List of Modalities by Type - Advanced Modalities and Basic Modalities

Northbound Trajectory in Deployment & Usage of Imaging Equipment Across Modalities: A Review

Key Trends in the Imaging Equipment Market Favoring Wider Uptake of Outsourcing Services

Steep Increase in Medical Diagnostic Volumes

Growing Demand for Sophisticated Healthcare Technologies

Wearable Devices, AI Tools and Mobile Applications Seek to Proliferate Diagnostic Imaging

Prominence of 3D Technology

Cost Related Issues Associated with Electronic Systems Used in Diagnostics

Sustained Focus on Equipment Modernization

Imaging Medical Equipment Market: Competitive Scenario

Aged and Outdated Equipment - Primary Demand Driver

Refurbished Equipment Fueling Services Market

Refurbished Equipment Fueling Services Market

Preventive Maintenance Critical in Time and Materials Service

Remote Services - An Additional Benefit to Make the Switch

Online Applications to become More Common

Potential for Services in Mobile Medical Imaging Equipment

Demographic Factors Favor Growth

