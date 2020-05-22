Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Music Streaming Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The music streaming market is poised to grow by $ 7.47 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. This report on the music streaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The market is driven by the high growth in mobile ad spending market, increased use of mobile apps and increase in number of subscription services. This study identifies the rise of wearable technology as one of the prime reasons driving the music streaming market growth during the next few years. Also, licensing agreements with new revenue streams and advent of smart speakers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The music streaming market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.



The music streaming market covers the following areas:

Music streaming market sizing

Music streaming market forecast

Music streaming market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading music streaming market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, IHEARTMEDIA, INC., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Corp., and Spotify Technology SA. Also, the music streaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Comparison by End-user

Individual users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Free - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Paid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned



Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Deezer SA

IHEARTMEDIA

Microsoft Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Sony Corp.

Spotify Technology SA

