Donnelly Group, who brought Belfast Love, Walrus Pub and Death & Taxes to Toronto, now introduce their own flavour of cannabis retail

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hobo Cannabis Company (“Hobo”) today announces the opening of its newest retail location in the heart of Downtown Toronto (330 Yonge Street). Opening with the opportunity for customers to purchase in-store via pre-order and pickup or using its free, same-day home delivery service, today’s announcement marks the first of 10 Hobo Cannabis Company retail stores to join the thriving Toronto market. Hobo’s exciting expansion into Toronto is a new, yet familiar encounter - one that comes by way of its independent parent company, Donnelly Group, which first established roots in the city in 2016 through its revered pub, Belfast Love.

“It’s definitely a surreal moment to experience Hobo’s roots as Donnelly Group manifesting in the most literal way as we open up for business at Yonge-Dundas,” said Harrison Stoker, Vice President of Donnelly Group. “By way of Belfast Love, Walrus Pub, and Death & Taxes, our talented hospitality team at Donnelly Group has earned themselves an outstanding reputation in this city which truly laid the groundwork for Hobo’s entrance into Toronto this year. We feel especially fortunate to be launching in Toronto, for the opportunity it allows us to give back to the city as well as our much loved hospitality staff, who now have the chance to come back to work and apply their skill sets in retail at Hobo.”

Set to swiftly secure Toronto market share, Hobo is on track to open at least 9 additional locations in the city, giving Torontonians unprecedented access to the retailer’s unique cannabis buying experience and product offering.

Located at 330 Yonge Street, Hobo’s Toronto store opens for business today with free, same-day home delivery, pickup, and a safely operated in-store experience. The news follows in close succession with another recent Hobo store opening in Timmins, Ontario , and marks the launch of Hobo’s tenth retail store in Canada.

About Hobo Cannabis Company

Hobo Cannabis Company, a Donnelly Group venture, is a Canadian collection of privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario. As a testament to Hobo’s commitment to the consumer experience and making the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate and human, Hobo employs a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design and features a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Hobo Cannabis Company’s ten locations now include Toronto Yonge-Dundas (330 Yonge Street, Toronto), Ottawa Merivale (1642 Merivale Road, Ottawa), Ottawa ByWard (121 Clarence Street, Ottawa), Timmins Riverside (993 Riverside, Timmins), Lethbridge Downtown (305 6th Street South, Lethbridge), Vancouver Robson (1173 Robson Street, Vancouver), Vancouver Kitsilano (1952 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver), Vancouver Airport (8425 Granville Street, Vancouver), Vancouver Main Street (4296 Main Street, Vancouver), and Kelowna Springfield (2121 Springfield Road, Kelowna), offering consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). For more information, visit https://hobo.ca .