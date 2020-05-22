Helsinki, Finland, May 22, 2020 at 2.00 pm – A large central government organization from the Middle East has provided a letter of award to QPR Software as a successful bidder to deliver strategy management solution. The customer organization will use the solution to automate strategy and performance management.

The letter of award is conditional and a signed purchase agreement between the parties is required, among other things, for the realization of the deal. The agreement is expected to be signed within approximately 1-2 months.

The value of the deal is approximately EUR 1.3 million, which consists of software licenses, software maintenance and implementation services. Majority of the deal value is expected to be booked into QPR's net sales over the course of 2020.

The solution is implemented with QPR Metrics, a leading strategy and performance management software product, and it will be used to monitor and manage strategy throughout the organization. The solution will have visually attractive and powerful performance dashboards that enable customer to effectively monitor and manage strategic objectives, KPIs, initiatives and risks.

“This kind of large-scale and multi-dimensional monitoring of strategy and performance is very challenging without a leading software solution. We are excited to support the customer in their journey to successfully executive and monitor their strategy” says Tero Aspinen, Vice President of Strategy Management at QPR.

