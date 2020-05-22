New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$157.4 Billion by the year 2025, Automotive will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automotive will reach a market size of US$8.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$17.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introductory Prelude Automotive Industry - A Bellwether ofMarket Prospects Developing Countries Continue to be Growth Engines Market Outlook Recent Market Activity Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growthfor Gears, Drives & Speed Changers Industry Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth Improving US Economy Augurs Well for the Market Cyclical Upturn Encourages Positive ManufacturingOutlook in Asia-Pacific Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demandin Developing Countries Global Competitor Market Shares Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Automobiles Production SpursMarket Demand Opportunity Indicators Gears - Vital Component of Automotive Systems Key Trends in Automotive Gearbox Market Growing Popularity of Steer-by-Wire Technology Drives Future Demand for Power Steering Gears Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Gears and Drives Industrial Gearboxes Market - An Overview Asia-Pacific Leads the Industrial Gearboxes and Gear Motors Market Growing Aerospace Sector Augurs Well for Market Surging Air Traffic to Drive Growth in AircraftLanding Gear Market Landing Gears Market for Commercial AircraftsWitness Surge Due to Growing PassengerNumbers Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery ManufacturingIndustry Promises Bright Prospects Need for High Quality Gears for UninterruptedProduction Process Driving Gears Demand Stable Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Wellfor Hydraulic Drilling Equipment Steady Growth in Global Power Generation ActivitySpurs Demand Growing Focus on Exploiting Wind Energy SpursGrowth in Wind Turbine Gear Market Gears Used in Nuclear Power Plants to WitnessGrowth Robust Demand for Construction Equipment OffersGrowth Opportunities Growing Demand for Mining Equipment Boosts Growthin Gear & Gearbox Market Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth A Segmental Overview Gears Drives Growing Impact of Technology

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 13: United States Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 15: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canadian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 18: Canadian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Japanese Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 21: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 22: Chinese Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 24: Chinese Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 29: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 31: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 32: French Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 33: French Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: German Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 36: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italian Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 39: Italian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: United Kingdom Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 42: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 43: Spanish Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 45: Spanish Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 46: Russian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 50: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 58: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Australian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 60: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 61: Indian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 63: Indian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 64: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: South Korean Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 66: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 69: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 70: Latin American Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 71: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Latin American Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 76: Argentinean Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 77: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Argentinean Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 79: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 80: Brazilian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: Brazilian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 82: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Mexican Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 84: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Rest of Latin America Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 87: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 88: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 89: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 90: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Iranian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 96: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 97: Israeli Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 98: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Israeli Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 102: Saudi Arabian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 103: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: United Arab Emirates Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 105: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 106: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 108: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 109: African Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 111: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

