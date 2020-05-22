Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Injection Molding Machine Industry Report, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Injection molding machine plays a crucial role in plastics processing machinery, constituting 40% to 50% of the total output value of plastics processing machinery in China. In 2019, injection molding machines made up 45.4% of China's plastics machinery exports; and it seized a 38.1% share in China's imports of the same kind.



China's output of injection molding machine would drop to 100,400 units in 2019 due to the depressed markets like automobile and 3C, and the figure will continue the bearish trend in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As expected, China's output of injection molding machines will recover with the demand growth from downstream markets and the motivation of replacing steel, nonferrous metals, cement and timber with plastics as well as the lightweight momentum.



Of the Chinese injection molding machine producers including Haitian International Holdings Limited, The Chen Hsong Group, Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery, L.K. Technology Holding Limited, Borch Machinery, Tederic Machinery, etc., Haitian International Holding Limited is the largest one with its market share in 2019 reaching 34.1%. China National Chemical China (ChemChina) acquired the Germany-based Krauss Maffei and incorporated it into Qingdao Tianhua Institute Of Chemistry Engineering Co., Ltd which was later listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange and renamed on September 9, 2019 as Kraussmaffei Co., Ltd (now being the second largest producer of injection molding machines in China, seizing 20.4% market shares in 2019).



Confronting the weak domestic demand and the depressed export, the Chinese manufacturers of injection molding machine strengthen their competitiveness through more efforts in the R&D and innovation of products as well as exploration of overseas markets. During 2018-2019, the leaders such as Haitian International Holdings Limited, The Chen Hsong Group, Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery, Borch Machinery and Tederic Machinery were pacing up their expansion abroad.



Injection molding machine is heading toward the electrified, large-sized, intelligent, connected' trend alongside an ever higher demanding on the precision, stability, energy saving and efficiency from downstream sectors like 3C, medical, airplane and high-speed railways.



The report highlights:

Global injection molding machine industry (rubber & plastic machinery and injection molding machine market analysis, key market segments and competitors)

Chinese injection molding machine industry (development environment, supply & demand, import & export, competition pattern and key applied markets)

Analysis of main injection molding machine markets

Development of injection molding machine in provinces/municipalities of China

10 foreign and 21 Chinese injection molding machine manufacturers (operation, revenue structure, injection molding machine business, etc.)

Conclusion and prediction (market and corporate summary, development tendencies



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Injection Molding Machine Industry

1.1 Introduction to Injection Molding Machine

1.1.1 Definition and Classification

1.1.2 Characteristics

1.1.3 Operating Principle

1.2 Position in Plastic Processing Machinery Industry

1.3 Industry Chain



2. Development of Global Injection Molding Machine Industry

2.1 Rubber & Plastic Machinery Market

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Germany

2.1.3 Italy

2.1.4 USA

2.1.5 Japan

2.2 Injection Molding Machine Market

2.2.1 Market Size & Structure

2.2.2 Germany

2.2.3 Japan

2.2.4 Italy

2.2.5 USA

2.3 Injection Molding Machine Enterprises



3. Injection Molding Machine Industry in China

3.1 Development Environment

3.1.1 Development of Plastic Machinery

3.1.2 Policy Environment

3.2 Market Supply & Demand

3.2.1 Supply

3.2.2 Consumption

3.3 Import & Export

3.3.1 Export

3.3.2 Import

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Product

3.4.2 Enterprise

3.5 Main Applied Markets

3.5.1 Automobile

3.5.2 Household Appliances

3.5.3 Packaging

3.5.4 3C



4. Main Injection Molding Machine Markets

4.1 Overview

4.2 All-electric Injection Molding Machine

4.2.1 Profile

4.2.2 Status Quo

4.2.3 Development Trend

4.3 All-hydraulic Injection Molding Machine

4.3.1 All-hydraulic vs. All-electric

4.3.2 Energy-saving Reformation

4.4 Electro- Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine

4.5 Two-platen Injection Molding Machine

4.5.1 Profile

4.5.2 Status Quo



5. Development of Injection Molding Machine in Major Provinces and Cities of China

5.1 Overview

5.2 Zhejiang

5.3 Guangdong

5.4 Jiangsu



6. Major Global Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers

6.1 Arburg

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Development in China

6.2 Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

6.2.1 Profile

6.2.2 Operation

6.2.3 Development in China

6.3 Engel

6.3.1 Profile

6.3.2 Operation

6.3.3 Development in China

6.3.4 inject 4.0

6.4 Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

6.4.1 Profile

6.4.2 Operation

6.4.3 Development in China

6.5 NISSEI Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

6.5.1 Profile

6.5.2 Operation

6.5.3 Development in China

6.6 TOYO Machinery & Metal Co., Ltd.

6.6.1 Profile

6.6.2 Operation

6.6.3 Development in China

6.7 Milacron

6.7.1 Profile

6.7.2 Operation

6.7.3 Development in China

6.8 MeiKi Co., Ltd.

6.8.1 Profile

6.8.2 Injection Molding Machine Business

6.8.3 Development in China

6.9 Krauss Maffei

6.9.1 Profile

6.9.2 Operation

6.9.3 Development in China

6.10 Wittmann Battenfeld

6.10.1 Profile

6.10.2 Injection Molding Machine Business

6.10.3 Development in China



7. Major Chinese Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers

7.1 Haitian International Holdings Limited

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Development Course

7.1.3 Global Network

7.1.4 Revenue and Gross Margin

7.1.5 Revenue Structure

7.1.6 Products and Output

7.1.7 R&D

7.1.8 Development Strategy

7.2 The Chen Hsong Group

7.2.1 Profile

7.2.2 Operation

7.2.3 Competitive Edge

7.3 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited

7.3.1 Profile

7.3.2 Operation

7.3.3 Revenue Structure

7.3.4 R&D

7.3.5 Development Strategy

7.4 Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Limited

7.4.1 Profile

7.4.2 Operation

7.4.3 Revenue Structure

7.4.4 Subsidiary --Donghua Machinery Ltd.

7.5 FU CHUN SHIN Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Profile

7.5.2 Operation

7.5.3 Injection Molding Machine Business

7.5.4 Development Strategy

7.6 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Profile

7.6.2 Operation

7.6.3 Revenue Structure

7.6.4 Injection Molding Machine Business

7.6.5 Products & R&D

7.6.6 Development Strategy

7.7 TEDERIC Machinery Manufacture (China) Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Profile

7.7.2 Operation

7.7.3 Revenue Structure

7.7.4 Gross Margin

7.7.5 R&D

7.7.6 Key Projects

7.8 Borch Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Profile

7.8.2 Operation

7.8.3 R&D

7.8.4 Development Strategy

7.9 Zhejiang Sound Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Profile

7.9.2 Operation

7.10 Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Profile

7.10.2 Operation

7.11 Ningbo Shuangma Machinery Industry Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Profile

7.11.2 Operation

7.12 Ningbo Jingqiong Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

7.12.1 Profile

7.12.2 Operation

7.13 Guangdong Kaiming Engineering Co., Ltd.

7.13.1 Profile

7.13.2 Operation

7.14 Ningbo Haixing Plastic Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

7.14.1 Profile

7.14.2 Operation

7.15 Ningbo Sanshun Machinery & Technology Co., Ltd.

7.15.1 Profile

7.15.2 Operation

7.16 Ningbo Haixiong Plastics Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.16.1 Profile

7.16.2 Operation

7.17 Ningbo Chuangji Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.17.1 Profile

7.17.2 Operation

7.17.3 Anstrength All-electric Injection Molding Machine

7.18 Powerjet Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.18.1 Profile

7.18.2 Operation

7.19 Ningbo Tongyong Plastics Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

7.19.1 Profile

7.19.2 Operation

7.20 Zhejiang Golden Eagle Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.20.1 Profile

7.20.2 Operation

7.21 TAYU Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.21.1 Profile

7.21.2 Operation



8. Summary and Forecast

8.1 Market

8.2 Enterprise

8.3 Development Tendencies



