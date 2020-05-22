Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Forklift Industry Report, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2019, a total of 1,493,271 forklifts were sold worldwide, up 0.25% year on year, including 647,229 ones or 43.3% sold in Asia.



As the largest producer and seller of forklifts around the globe, China-made forklift sales reached 608,341 units in 2019 of which 455,516 units or 74.9% were distributed at home. China's forklift sales are expected to drop to 573,172 units as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but it will recover during 2021-2026 and climb to 743,924 units in 2026.



Nowadays, internal combustion forklifts sell best in China and the sales of such kind reported 309,704 units in 2019, accounting for 20.9% of forklift sales, whilst electric forklifts enjoyed a faster sales growth rate than internal combustion type, with the sales CAGR of 21.2% in China between 2010-2019. It is expected that electric forklift sales will keep a growth rate of 7% or so from 2021 to 2026 alongside the ever stricter environmental requirements.



What's more, lithium battery forklift sales boomed and soared by 185.5% on an annualized basis to 74,737 units (44,264 ones sold domestically and 30,473 ones exported) in China in 2019, as a percentage of electric forklifts from 9.31% in 2018 to 25.03% in 2019.



Chinese forklift industry characterizes fairly high concentration, as is revealed from the rankings by fork sales in 2019 when Anhui Heli and Hangcha Group had the combined sales of 291,816 forklifts, a 48% share of the total and an increase of 4.6 percentage points from a year earlier. As the customers' growing acceptance of famous brands, China's forklift market will be concentrated further.



It is worth mentioning that the industrial vehicle market will be expanding in the wake of economic restructuring in China, and medium- and high-end internal combustion forklifts, electric and new energy forklifts, as well as mobile internet technologies, will find wider application. At the same time, the aftermarket value-added services like operating lease, financial leasing, accessories and remanufacturing will spring up. It is conceivable that the enterprises that are competent enough for innovation-oriented advanced manufacturing, value-added activities and international operations will embrace sustainability in future.



Highlights of this report:

Global forklift industry (orders and sales volume, key markets and competitive landscape)

Chinese forklift industry (market size, import & export, competition pattern and development tendencies)

Forklift market segments in China (status quo, sales volume, competition)

Chinese forklift aftermarket (forklift rental, used forklifts, forklift parts)

9 foreign and 31 Chinese forklift manufacturers (operation, forklift business, development strategy, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Forklift

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.3 Composition

1.4 Upstream and Downstream



2 Global Forklift Industry

2.1 Status Quo

2.1.1 Orders

2.1.2 Sales Volume

2.2 Major Countries/Region

2.2.1 North America

2.2.2 Japan

2.3 Major Global Forklift Companies



3 Chinese Forklift Market

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Size

3.2.1 Sales Volume

3.2.2 Distribution

3.3 Import & Export

3.3.1 Import

3.3.2 Export

3.4 Product Competition

3.5 Enterprise Competition

3.5.1 Industry Concentration

3.5.2 Competitive Landscape

3.6 Development Trend



4 Chinese Forklift Market Segments

4.1 Internal Combustion Forklift

4.1.1 Status Quo

4.1.2 Key Manufacturers

4.2 Electric Forklift

4.2.1 Status Quo

4.2.2 Main Products

4.2.3 Key Manufacturers

4.3 New Energy Forklift

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Lithium-battery Forklift

4.4 Alternative Fuel Forklift

4.5 AGV Forklift



5 Chinese Forklift Aftermarket

5.1 Status Quo

5.2 Forklift Rental

5.3 Used Forklift

5.4 Forklift Parts



6 Major Global Forklift Companies

6.1 Toyota Industries Corp

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Revenue Structure

6.1.4 Forklift Business

6.1.5 Forklift Business in China

6.1.6 Forklift Business Planning

6.2 Kion Group

6.2.1 Profile

6.2.2 Operation

6.2.3 Revenue Structure

6.2.4 Forklift Business

6.2.5 Forklift Business in China

6.2.6 Development Strategy

6.3 Jungheinrich Group

6.3.1 Profile

6.3.2 Operation

6.3.3 Revenue Structure

6.3.4 Forklift Business

6.3.5 Forklift Business in China

6.4 Crown Equipment Corp.

6.4.1 Profile

6.4.2 Operation

6.4.3 Forklift Business in China

6.5 Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

6.5.1 Profile

6.5.2 Operation

6.5.3 Revenue Structure

6.5.4 Forklift Business

6.5.5 Forklift Business in China

6.6 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

6.6.1 Profile

6.6.2 Operation

6.6.3 Revenue Structure

6.6.4 Forklift Business

6.6.5 Forklift Business in China

6.7 Komatsu Ltd.

6.7.1 Profile

6.7.2 Operation

6.7.3 Revenue Structure

6.7.4 Forklift Business

6.8 CLARK Material Handling International

6.8.1 Profile

6.8.2 Operation

6.8.3 Forklift Business

6.8.4 Forklift Business in China

6.9 Doosan Industrial Vehicle

6.9.1 Profile

6.9.2 Operation

6.9.3 Forklift Business in China



7 Major Forklift Companies in China

7.1 Anhui HeLi Co., Ltd

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Operation

7.1.3 Revenue Structure

7.1.4 Gross Margin

7.1.5 R&D

7.1.6 Output & Sales

7.1.7 Development Strategy

7.2 Hangcha Group Co., Ltd

7.2.1 Profile

7.2.2 Operation

7.2.3 Revenue Structure

7.2.4 Gross Margin

7.2.5 R&D

7.2.6 Key Projects

7.2.7 Output & Sales

7.2.8 Development Strategy

7.3 Anhui VMAX Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

7.3.1 Profile

7.3.2 Operation

7.3.3 Revenue Structure

7.3.4 Gross Margin

7.3.5 Major Customers

7.3.6 R&D Investment

7.4 Lonking (Shanghai) Forklift Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Profile

7.4.2 Operation

7.4.3 Sales

7.5 Xiamen XGMA Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Profile

7.5.2 Operation

7.5.3 Forklift Business

7.6 Noblelift Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Profile

7.6.2 Operation

7.6.3 Revenue Structure

7.6.4 Forklift Business

7.6.5 Development Strategy

7.7 Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd

7.7.1 Profile

7.7.2 Operation

7.7.3 Revenue Structure

7.7.4 Forklift Business

7.8 Tailift Machinery & Equipment (Qingdao) Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Profile

7.8.2 Forklift Business

7.8.3 R&D

7.9 Hyster-Yale Maximal Forklift (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd

7.9.1 Profile

7.9.2 Operation

7.9.3 R&D

7.10 EP Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Profile

7.10.2 Operation

7.10.3 R&D

7.11 Anhui Jianghuai-Yinlian Heavy-Duty Construction Machine Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Profile

7.11.2 Operation

7.11.3 R&D

7.12 Ningbo Ruyi Joint Stock Co., Ltd.

7.12.1 Profile

7.12.2 Operation

7.12.3 R&D

7.13 Zhejiang Goodsense Forklift Co., Ltd.

7.13.1 Profile

7.13.2 Operation

7.14 Anhui ZOOMLION Industrial Vehicle Co. Ltd

7.14.1 Profile

7.14.2 Operation

7.14.3 R&D

7.15 Dalian Forklift Co., Ltd.

7.15.1 Profile

7.15.2 Operation

7.15.3 R&D

7.16 BYD Forklift (Shaoguan) Co., Ltd

7.16.1 Profile

7.16.2 Operation

7.16.3 R&D

7.16.4 Collaborations

7.17 Shandong Volin Heavy Industry Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.17.1 Profile

7.17.2 Operation

7.17.3 R&D

7.18 Anhui TEU Forklift Co., Ltd.

7.18.1 Profile

7.18.2 Operation

7.19 Qingdao Modern Hailin Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

7.19.1 Profile

7.19.2 Operation

7.20 Zhejiang Jialift Warehouse Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.20.1 Profile

7.20.2 Operation

7.20.3 Revenue Structure

7.20.4 Major Customers

7.21 Others

7.21.1 Hangzhou Global Friend Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.21.2 Jiangsu Jingjiang Forklift Truck Co., Ltd.

7.21.3 Vita-Wheel Holdings Ltd.

7.21.4 Shandong Leiming Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

7.21.5 Hefei Banyitong Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd.

7.21.6 Zhejiang UN Forklift Co., Ltd.

7.21.7 Suzhou Pioneer Material Handling Equipment & Technology Co., Ltd.

7.21.8 Zhejiang Huahe Forklift Co., Ltd.

7.21.9 YTO (Luoyang) Transportation Machinery CO., Ltd.

7.21.10 Shandong WeCan Technology Co., Ltd.

7.21.11 Wuxi KIPOR Machinery Co., Ltd.



