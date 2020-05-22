Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Water Soluble Packaging Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Raw Material; Product Type; Solubility Type; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America market was valued at US$ 934.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,451.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027.



Water soluble packaging refers to the type of packaging made from biodegradable materials that dissolve in water leaving behind a harmless and non-toxic aqueous solution. It is best suited for water owing to its better solubility in water with minimum residue and good impact resistance. However, Water soluble packaging is manufactured in different grades, including cold water and hot water soluble PVA grades. Water soluble packaging products such as films, bags and pouches are manufactured using polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), which is a synthetic polymer highly soluble in water. Water soluble packaging is mainly used in the packaging of dyes, detergents, agrochemicals, and other industrial chemicals.



Additionally, they are used in the manufacture of disposal bags, laundry bags, and shopping bags. Water-soluble packaging is considered to be an environment friendly alternative over single-use plastic. The growth in various industries and factories has increased the demand for a sustainable packaging solution over the past few years. As the packaging industry has the biggest impact on the environment, the demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions drives the growth of water soluble packaging market.



Based on raw material, the North American water soluble packaging market is segmented into polymers, fibers and surfactants. In 2018, the polymers segment held the largest share of the North America water soluble packaging market; however, the fibers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Water soluble polymers are environmentally biodegradable and thus help in effective waste management and environmental protection. Polymers are extensively used in the production of water soluble packaging products such as bags, pouches, pods, and films.



For instance, polyvinyl alcohol (PVA or PVOH) is used in manufacturing water soluble bags and films, as it dissolves fast when it comes into contact with water. Furthermore, its biodegradable and non-toxic properties propel its usage in the water soluble packaging production. Fiber-based packaging utilizes reusable, renewable, and biodegradable materials in the process of production. Fibers such as seaweed and collagen are used as a raw material in the production of water soluble packaging. Surfactants are one of the key raw materials in the production of water soluble packaging products such as films, bags, and pouches.



Cortec Corporation, Smart Solve Industries, Kuraray Co., Ltd, Amtopack Inc., Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Mondi Group are among the major players in the North American water soluble packaging.



Overall size of the North American water soluble packaging has been derived in accordance to primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Additionally, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America water soluble market.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities to assist companies realign their business strategies.

Featureskey findings and crucial progressive industry trends in the North America water soluble packaging market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develops/modifiesbusiness expansion plans by using substantial growth offering from developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinizes in-depth market trends as well askey market driversand restraints.

Enhances the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Water Soluble Packaging Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis - North America



5. Water Soluble Packaging Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Ban on Single-Use Plastics

5.1.2 Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Production Cost of Water Soluble Packaging

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetic Application

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Introduction of Plant-Based Raw Material Sources for Production of Water Soluble Packaging

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Water Soluble Packaging - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Water Soluble Packaging Market Overview

6.2 North America Water Soluble Packaging Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Water Soluble Packaging Market Analysis - By Raw Material

7.1 Overview

7.2 Water Soluble Packaging Market, By Raw Material (2018 and 2027)

7.3 Polymers

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Polymers: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Fibers

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Fibers: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Surfactants

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Surfactants: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Water Soluble Packaging Market Analysis - By Product Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Water Soluble Packaging Market, By Product Type (2018 and 2027)

8.3 Pouches

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Pouches: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Films

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Films: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Bags

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Bags: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Other Product Type: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Water Soluble Packaging Market Analysis - By Solubility Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Water Soluble Packaging Market, By Solubility Type (2018 and 2027)

9.3 Hot Water Soluble

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hot Water Soluble: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Cold Water Soluble

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Cold Water Soluble: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Water Soluble Packaging Market Analysis - By Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Water Soluble Packaging Market, By Application (2018 and 2027)

10.3 Industrial

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Industrial: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.4 Residential

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Residential: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Water Soluble Packaging Market - Country Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 North America: Water Soluble Packaging Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027(US$ Mn)

11.1.2 North America: Water Soluble Packaging Market, by Key Country

11.1.2.1 US: Water Soluble Packaging Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.1.2.2 Canada: Water Soluble Packaging Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.1.2.3 Mexico: Water Soluble Packaging Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



12. Overview- Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak



13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Water Soluble Packaging Market

13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Cortec Corporation

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2 Smart Solve Industries

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Kuraray Co., Ltd

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 . Key Developments

14.4 Amtopack, Inc.

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5 Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7 Mondi Group

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

15.1 About the Publisher

15.2 Glossary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/td4c4r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900