Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Sucralose will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$17.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sucralose will reach a market size of US$48.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$190.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





HIGH-INTENSITY ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners: A Bitter-Sweet Ride High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Approved by FDA Developed Economies Witness Market Maturity, Developing Countries Continue to Fuel Growth Recent Market Activity Rising Concerns over Health Issues of Excessive Sugar Consumption Throws Spotlight on Sweeteners Sugar Supply & Pricing Volatility Presents Growth Opportunities for Sweeteners Sugar Substitutes Make Rapid Progress High Intensity Sweeteners Market: Potential for Growth Food & Beverage Industry: Setting the Tone for Artificial Sweeteners Market Blended Formulations Present Growth Opportunities for Artificial Sweeteners Market Health Concerns & Alternate Products Present Challenges for Artificial Sweeteners Global Competitor Market Shares High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. (USA) Celanese Corporation (USA) Cumberland Packing Corporation (USA) Heartland Food Products Group (USA) Hermes Sweeteners Ltd. (Switzerland) HYET Sweet S.A.S. (France) JK Sucralose, Inc. (China) Merisant US, Inc. (USA) SinoSweet Co., Ltd. (China) Tate & Lyle plc (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Low-Calorie Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Expanding Diabetic Population Fuels Low Calorie Foods Market, Aids Growth of Artificial Sweeteners Market Alarming Rise in Obesity Promotes Demand for Artificial Sweeteners-based Foods Taxes on Carbonated Beverages - A Market Dampener Alternative Natural Sweeteners Vs Synthetic Sweeteners Natural Additives Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners Stevia - The Most Prominent Threat to High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Sweet Proteins: Yet Another Competitor to Low-Calorie Artificial Sweeteners Health Issues Continue to Strengthen the Case against Artificial Sweeteners Aspartame Aspartame in Children Aspartame in Rats Acesulfame K Saccharin Sucralose (Splenda) Cyclamate Saccharin Gains Safety Status Concerns Surround Neotame Weight Gain Associated with Use of Artificial Sweeteners Aspartame: Controversy's Favorite Child Harmful Compounds Raise Risk of Aspartame Use Carcinogenic Side Effects of Artificial Sweeteners Saccharin Aspartame Ace-K, Neotame, and Sucralose Cyclamate

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Sucralose (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Sucralose (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Sucralose (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Aspartame (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Aspartame (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Aspartame (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Saccharin (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Saccharin (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Saccharin (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Acesulfame Potassium (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2027 Table 14: Acesulfame Potassium (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Acesulfame Potassium (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 21: United States High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 22: Canadian High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Canadian High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 24: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 25: Japanese Market for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: Japanese High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 28: Chinese High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 30: Chinese High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: European High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: European High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 35: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 37: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: French High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 39: French High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 40: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: German High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 42: German High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 43: Italian High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 45: Italian High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 46: United Kingdom Market for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: United Kingdom High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 49: Spanish High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Spanish High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 51: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 52: Russian High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 54: Russian High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 55: Rest of Europe High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 56: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Rest of Europe High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 58: Asia-Pacific High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 59: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Asia-Pacific High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 63: Asia-Pacific High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 64: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Australian High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 66: Australian High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 67: Indian High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Indian High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 69: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 70: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: South Korean High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 72: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 76: Latin American High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 77: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Latin American High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 81: Latin American High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 82: Argentinean High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 83: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: Argentinean High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 85: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Brazilian High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 87: Brazilian High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 88: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: Mexican High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 90: Mexican High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 91: Rest of Latin America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 93: Rest of Latin America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 94: The Middle East High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 95: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 96: The Middle East High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 97: The Middle East High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: The Middle East High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 99: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 100: Iranian Market for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Iranian High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 103: Israeli High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 104: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Israeli High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 106: Saudi Arabian High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 108: Saudi Arabian High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 109: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: United Arab Emirates High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 111: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 112: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Rest of Middle East High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 114: Rest of Middle East High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 115: African High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 117: African High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 58

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591541/?utm_source=GNW



