Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.4%. Air, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.1 Billion by the year 2025, Air will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$231.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$233.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Air will reach a market size of US$789.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$867 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • BAE Systems PLC
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
  • L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Raytheon Company
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • Rockwell Collins, Inc.
  • SAAB AB
  • Textron Inc.
  • Thales Group

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH
